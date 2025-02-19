Groups Arrested for Smuggling Weapons to Hezbollah

The Syrian General Security announced on Wednesday the arrest of groups involved in smuggling and selling weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA), the General Security Service apprehended individuals engaged in arms smuggling to Hezbollah in the northern countryside of Damascus. The arrests followed extensive surveillance and investigation efforts as part of ongoing security operations.

Images released by the agency showed a vehicle loaded with artillery and tank shells, seemingly prepared for smuggling. Two General Security officers were also seen detaining one of the suspects.

Depots unsecured

The town of Al-Qutayfah, located in the Qalamoun region, has long been home to several military units, most notably tank brigades, as it served as the headquarters of the 3rd Armored Division under the former regime. Following the regime’s downfall, these military sites were systematically looted by unidentified groups who seized light and medium weapons, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, and various types of ammunition. However, heavy weaponry was left behind and later secured by the Military Operations Department.

Earlier this week, Syrian Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra issued a directive prohibiting the sale or transfer of all military assets—including weapons, equipment, ammunition, vehicles, and technology. He warned that violators would be held accountable, though the directive did not specify the penalties.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly announced the interception of arms shipments bound for Lebanon. It had previously declared control over the border from the Qusayr countryside in western Homs as part of efforts to curb the smuggling of weapons and narcotics.

Following the collapse of the previous regime, various depots containing weapons, equipment, and ammunition were left unsecured. Some fell into the hands of armed groups with differing affiliations—some linked to remnants of the former regime, while others were hastily formed civilian militias.

This power vacuum fueled a thriving arms trade across Syria, particularly in rural areas, where weapons were sold between civilians and trafficked by unidentified groups to various destinations. Some of these shipments were directed to areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, where the SDF itself seized and transferred several weapons stockpiles. Other groups facilitated the movement of arms to ISIS-controlled territories in the central Syrian desert.

Currently, Sweida has emerged as the primary hub for arms sales from different regions of Syria, particularly from the Daraa and Damascus countryside. Meanwhile, the 8th Brigade, led by Ahmad al-Awda, has already seized multiple weapons depots and relocated them to its operational base in the city of Busra al-Sham.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.