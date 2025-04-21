Ilham Ahmed: Dialogue with Damascus Ongoing, Centralized Rule Will Be Rejected

Ilham Ahmed, head of foreign relations for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, affirmed that dialogue with the Syrian government is ongoing, and warned that any attempt to impose a centralised regime would be met with rejection.

In an interview with Kurdistan 24 on Sunday, Ahmed stated that while differences remain, there are direct discussions with Damascus, and dialogue continues to be the primary means of addressing key issues.

A Decentralised Vision for Syria

Ahmed reiterated the need for a decentralized system and a model of self-administration that ensures the voluntary participation of all Syrians. She underscored the importance of recognising the Kurds as a fundamental component of the country, along with the rights to mother-tongue education, political participation, and the protection of women’s rights.

Commenting on the likelihood of these demands being accepted, Ahmed said that the current political context necessitates an embrace of diversity. She warned that any insistence on centralisation would risk igniting new conflicts.

On the terminology of governance, she noted that the labels—whether federalism or confederalism—are not a priority. What matters most, she said, is the implementation of decentralisation that secures the rights of all citizens.

Towards a Political Solution

Ahmed described each meeting and discussion regarding democracy and Kurdish rights in Syria as support for a broader political resolution. She stressed the importance of including all societal components in the drafting of Syria’s new constitution, to ensure both cultural and geographical rights are upheld.

She confirmed that efforts to reach an agreement with the new leadership in Damascus are ongoing, and that the Autonomous Administration remains committed to a democratic approach. Despite persistent efforts by some to impose centralised authority, Ahmed believes such attempts face growing difficulties in the current climate.

Relations with Turkey

Turning to the Turkish peace process, Ahmed said that its success would have positive repercussions for Kurds across all parts of Kurdistan. She called on Ankara to respond constructively, criticising Turkey’s continued use of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as justification for military action.

On Abdullah Öcalan’s recent message, she said it pertains to internal Turkish affairs, while emphasising that the Autonomous Administration’s primary focus remains on negotiations with Damascus.

International Engagement

Regarding the role of the United States, Ahmed stated that the Biden administration’s Syria policy has yet to become clear, and that ongoing U.S. sanctions continue to obstruct meaningful change. She argued that Washington’s presence remains necessary to advance a genuine political settlement, while also expressing appreciation for France’s continued support for both the political process and Kurdish rights.

In response to a question about Israel’s potential role, Ahmed said that peace is the priority, and stressed the importance of engaging in dialogue with all regional actors, without exception.

Kurdish Relations and Unity

On relations with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Ahmed confirmed that communication remains open with both the regional government and various political parties. She praised Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s efforts in supporting Kurdish unity and revealed that preparations are underway to hold a unified Kurdish conference in collaboration with the Kurdish National Council, despite ongoing criticism concerning the event’s organisational framework.

