Turkish Interior Minister Reveals Number of Syrians Returning Home Since Assad’s Fall

Turkey’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, on Wednesday announced the latest figures on Syrian refugee returns since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

In comments to Anadolu Agency, Yerlikaya stated that a total of 175,512 Syrians have returned to their homeland “voluntarily, safely, and with dignity” since 9 December 2024, the day after the Assad regime collapsed.

The minister noted that the pace of voluntary returns has significantly accelerated following the regime’s downfall on 8 December 2024.

He added that the cumulative number of Syrians who have returned from Turkey “voluntarily” between 2017 and 2025 has now reached 915,515.

“We are doing everything necessary to create suitable conditions for our Syrian brothers and sisters to return voluntarily, safely, and with dignity,” Yerlikaya said.

Separately, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on 8 April that 52,000 Syrian refugees had returned from Jordan to Syria between Assad’s fall and 29 March. According to the agency, the average daily number of returnees has risen to 372, up from 180 per day in the preceding weeks.

