Targeting “Ansar al-Islam”: The Continued Elimination of Extremist Groups in Syria

Leaders of the extremist group “Ansar al-Islam,” active in northwestern Syria, were killed in a raid conducted by the U.S.-led international coalition against terrorism. This coalition has consistently neutralized key figures in Salafi-jihadist organizations in the region. Military and media sources revealed that on Tuesday night, an American “MQ-9” drone targeted a military headquarters of the group in the Duwayr al-Akrad area, near the contact lines with Syrian regime forces in the al-Ghab Plain. The strike eliminated several prominent leaders, including Mawlawi Abdul Karim Al-Balushi (Iranian), Mullah Abdul Rahman (Iraqi), Abu Hamza Al-Shami (Turkish), and Abu Abdul Rahman Al-Urduni (Jordanian), along with Syrian leaders in the group.

A Strained Relationship with “Tahrir al-Sham”

“Ansar al-Islam,” which started its operations in Syria in 2014, has been active in the Kurdish and Turkmen mountains, fighting Syrian regime forces and their allies. Abdul Rahman Al-Hajj, an expert on Islamic groups, noted that the organization was founded by Iraqi Kurds and initially linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Though it is a small faction, it has collaborated with other jihadist groups and remains opposed to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, led by Abu Muhammad al-Julani.

Diminishing Numbers and Limited Civilian Interaction

Sources in northwestern Syria report that “Ansar al-Islam” has significantly reduced in size, with most members being non-Syrian. The group focuses on fighting regime forces and Iranian militias and does not interfere with civilian life. According to Rashid Hourani of the Jusoor Center for Studies, the group consists of a few hundred members, primarily Iraqi and Syrian Kurds, known for their discipline in combat operations.

Coalition’s Strategy: Decapitation of Extremist Leadership

For over a decade, the international coalition has systematically targeted top leaders of extremist groups like ISIS and “Guardians of Religion” in northern Syria. By eliminating first- and second-tier leaders, the coalition weakens these groups, reducing their military capabilities. This approach has been particularly effective, confining the influence of extremist factions to isolated areas.

In recent months, coalition forces have intensified their focus on leaders in northwestern Syria. Notably, in August, a precision strike killed Abu Abdul Rahman al-Makki, a senior leader in “Guardians of Religion.” The coalition has also successfully targeted other top leaders of ISIS and jihadist factions hiding in the region. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to dismantle extremist networks and prevent them from regaining strength.

