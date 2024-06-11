Tahrir al-Sham Releases Activist Rami Abdel-Haq

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) released media activist Rami Abdel-Haq after 18 days of detention in connection with protests organized by activists in northern Syria against HTS’s practices and repression of activists and civilians.

Abdel-Haq’s arrest by the de facto authority came hours before he received an invitation from the Arab-British Cultural Forum and LondonAR media platform to present his latest book “The Spring of the Peoples – Causes of Failure and Success Factors” with elite writers in Britain and the Arab world.

In a post on his Facebook page, Abdel-Haq thanked everyone who stood by him and his family in his absence and added: “An opportunity for me to recall what has been preoccupying my thoughts amidst the tumult of ideas in my mind during my time in detention. How have our fellow detainees fared with Assad’s gangs over the years? And do they still await our liberation efforts, those who have given their lives for our freedom?”

The trainer of journalistic arts and the strategic management of the organizations added: “Do not forget our detainees, freedom for every honorable detainee.”

In recent days, the commission has arrested many opposition and anti-HTS activists who participated in the popular movement against it. This was after a solution failed between faction leader Abu Muhammad al-Julani and members of the movement.

Abdel-Haq’s arrest adds to a series of chaotic arrests and killings under torture practiced by local authorities of writers and artists in full view of the world because of his human rights and civil public activism by HTS.

The Arab-European Center for Human Rights and International Law had been calling for Abdel-Haq’s release a few days ago.

PCHR held the de facto authorities in Idlib legally and morally responsible for any physical or psychological harm suffered by Rami Abdel-Haq, and demanded that his fate be revealed and that he be released immediately and unconditionally.

Abdel-Haq is a journalist and visual artist, with numerous exhibitions under his belt. He is also a seasoned theater actor, having contributed to six theatrical works. Holding a degree in theater directing, he actively engages in peaceful civil activism.

