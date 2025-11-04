Syrian President Sharaa Expected to Visit Germany, Preceded by Foreign Minister’s Diplomatic Mission

A senior official at the German Foreign Ministry confirmed to Syria Television on Tuesday that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to visit Berlin, with an official visit by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani set to pave the way.

The foreign minister’s trip will officially inaugurate the Syrian-German Business Council, a new platform for economic cooperation between the two countries. However, the official stressed that no date has yet been set for President Sharaa’s anticipated visit.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, meanwhile, revealed that he had extended an invitation to President Sharaa to discuss the issue of repatriating Syrian nationals with criminal records—a matter of increasing urgency in Germany’s current political climate.

Chancellor Merz emphasised that Germany also “seeks to contribute to Syria’s stability,” signalling the upcoming talks with Sharaa as a potential turning point for bilateral cooperation. “We hope to establish joint mechanisms to resolve this issue,” he stated.

A Shift in Germany’s Asylum Policy

These developments come amid a marked shift in Germany’s approach to asylum, signalling a departure from the open-door policy championed by former Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015, which saw the country accept nearly one million refugees, many of them Syrians fleeing civil war.

Since then, far-right sentiment has surged, and the ruling Christian Democratic Union, now led by Chancellor Merz, has adopted a tougher stance on border control and immigration.

In a statement underscoring this shift, Merz declared: “The Syrian conflict has subsided. The need for sanctuary in Germany no longer exists.” The government has since pledged to expedite deportations, ushering in a policy era that prioritises returns over long-term resettlement.

