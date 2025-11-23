A Fresh Escalation in the Eastern Reaches of Deir ez-Zor: SDF Accuses the Government of Assaulting Their Strongholds and Declares a Retaliatory Response

The Syrian Democratic Forces, known as SDF, have declared that contingents aligned with the Syrian government launched an assault upon several of their installations in the town of Abu Hammam, situated within the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, on this Saturday evening.

In a proclamation issued from their media center, the SDF elucidated that groups affiliated with the factions of the Damascus government had ventured to target a number of our forces’ headquarters in the town of Abu Hammam, in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. They deemed this incursion a novel aggression, one that aligns with a pattern of escalation and disorder, an endeavor to unsettle the security and tranquility of the region.

The statement further revealed that the SDF had commenced a rightful countermeasure against the origins of the barrage, in accordance with the established protocols of engagement.

It emphasized that the onslaughts persist unabated, with those groups perpetuating the bombardment of military bastions and civilian abodes through indiscriminate and direct volleys of rocket projectiles and heavy armaments, aiming at three distinct military outposts in the vicinity.

Moreover, the communiqué noted that these assemblages employ unmanned aerial vehicles and kamikaze drones in their offensives, thereby amplifying the peril to the lives of the innocent inhabitants.

Earlier, the German News Agency (DPA) had reported, on this very Saturday, that the Syrian government and the SDF had forged an accord to halt the exchange of fire and cease reciprocal bombardments in the countryside of Raqqa Governorate, following the military frictions that had beset the area in recent days.

The agency recounted that the SDF, at the outset of deliberations, stipulated the retreat of Syrian army units from the positions they had recently advanced upon in the Raqqa countryside, yet the Syrian government rebuffed this demand.

It clarified that the pact emerged as the fruit of a conclave between the two parties, orchestrated under the auspices of the international coalition, which underscored the imperative for both sides to adhere to the covenant sealed on March 10 of the preceding year between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi.

This accord arrives in the wake of intensifying skirmishes between the adversaries along the Ghanim al-Ali axis in the eastern countryside of Raqqa, a theater where clashes claimed lives from both contingents.

The axis bore witness, on Thursday night, to scattered confrontations that ensued after vehement engagements at the break of that same dawn, precipitated by the SDF’s advance toward Syrian army emplacements and their transient seizure of certain sites before the army reclaimed them thereafter.

The Department of Media and Communications within the Ministry of Defense conveyed to Al-Ikhbariya that the SDF had assailed, past midnight, the army’s deployment points in the Maadan region of the eastern Raqqa countryside, deploying a ferocious preparatory fusillade with an array of armaments, which resulted in the demise of two soldiers and the wounding of others.

The ministry appended that army forces retaliated against the sources of the onslaught and executed an immediate counteroffensive, thereby restoring dominion over the targeted locales, while imputing to the SDF the culpability for what it portrayed as a perfidious and recurrent aggression, manifesting almost daily.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.