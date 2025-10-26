Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to Visit Saudi Arabia Monday

Exclusive sources informed Syria TV that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will undertake today a working visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold official talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the sources, President Sharaa will deliver a speech at the “Future Investment Initiative” conference hosted in Riyadh. The visit aims to bolster bilateral cooperation between Damascus and Riyadh, addressing shared political and economic issues, as well as discussing regional developments.

The conference, themed “Key to Prosperity,” will take place from October 27 to 30, 2025, and is expected to draw approximately 8,000 participants, including 40 ministerial-level officials and 600 speakers representing governments, major corporations, and global investment funds.

Previous Visit to Saudi Arabia

In early February, President Sharaa made an official visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During that visit, extensive discussions covered various sectors, particularly humanitarian and economic issues. The talks focused on future plans in energy, technology, education, and health, aiming to forge a genuine partnership to promote peace and stability in the region while improving the economic conditions for the Syrian people.

The discussions also emphasized continued political and diplomatic cooperation to strengthen Syria’s role in addressing Arab and global issues, as reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

