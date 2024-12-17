Syrian Media Outlets Call for Press Freedom in Post-Assad Era

In a historic shift following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, independent Syrian media outlets have issued a joint statement calling for press freedom to be enshrined as a cornerstone of the country’s future. The statement, released by Enab Baladi, Arta, Al-Jumhuriya, and Rozana, highlights the extraordinary sacrifices journalists made over decades of brutal repression under Assad and emphasizes the urgent need for structural reforms to ensure freedom of expression in post-Assad Syria.

The Cost of Truth under Assad

For over five decades, the Assad regime waged a relentless campaign to suppress dissent and silence journalists. Reporters faced imprisonment, enforced disappearances, torture, and exile, while their families endured intimidation and blackmail. According to Reporters Without Borders, 283 journalists were killed during Syria’s conflict, with 161 deaths attributed directly to Assad’s forces. Countless others were persecuted, physically assaulted, or forced into exile.

Despite the immense risks, Syria’s independent media sector emerged as a powerful voice following the 2011 revolution. Journalists worked courageously to dismantle the regime’s wall of silence, documenting peaceful protests, civil initiatives, war crimes, and human rights violations. Their efforts provided invaluable context to the unfolding tragedy and held perpetrators accountable, even as violence and misinformation sought to discredit their work.

A New Chapter for Syrian Media

The fall of Assad’s regime marks a pivotal moment for Syria, and independent media outlets insist this transition must guarantee press freedom and accountability. “The downfall of a regime should not merely end an era of fear and suppression but inaugurate a new chapter defined by justice, democracy, and freedom,” the statement declares.

The media organizations underscored five key demands to protect and promote press freedom:

Justice and Accountability : All perpetrators of crimes against journalists, including cases of torture, forced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings, must be prosecuted. Detained journalists must be released immediately, and impunity for crimes against the press must end. Abolition of Media Censorship : The Ministry of Information and all forms of media censorship must be dismantled. In its place, an independent regulatory body, overseen by local and international experts, should be established to ensure media freedom without political interference. Legal Protections for Press Freedom : Repressive laws, such as the 2022 Cybercrime Law and the 2012 Anti-Terrorism Law, must be repealed. New legislation must align with international human rights standards to protect journalists from prosecution, ensure access to information, and shield sources from forced disclosure. Constitutional Guarantees : Press freedom must be unequivocally enshrined in Syria’s constitution, reflecting the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A Free and Diverse Media Landscape : The state must relinquish its monopoly on information, ensuring equal opportunities for all media outlets to operate freely, including those publishing in Syria’s diverse linguistic and cultural contexts.

Urgent Transitional Priorities

The joint statement also outlined immediate steps for Syria’s transitional authorities. These include banning media censorship, protecting journalists from harassment, and guaranteeing equal access to public information. The document stresses that journalists must not face imprisonment for their work unless it directly incites violence, and their tools, sources, and materials must remain safeguarded from misuse in legal proceedings.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring the safety and dignity of women journalists, who often face gender-based harassment and violence in their line of work.

A Vision for Syria’s Democratic Future

The independent media outlets conclude their statement with a vision for Syria’s future: “Press freedom is not just the cornerstone of democracy—it is its beating heart. Without it, tyranny will find fertile ground to take root once again.”

As Syria turns the page on decades of authoritarianism, the statement urges all current and future authorities to rise to this historic moment by committing to an open and accountable press. “Let this be the birth of a free and democratic Syria, where truth is protected, voices are heard, and journalists are free to hold power accountable.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.