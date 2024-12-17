A Vision for a New Syria: Transitional Framework and Recommendations – A Statement by the Syrian American Group for the National Charter

The Syrian American Group for the National Charter has issued a statement marking the fall of the Assad regime as a historic turning point and an unparalleled opportunity to rebuild Syria on the principles of justice, equality, and democracy. The group emphasized the urgency of implementing a genuine political transition that goes beyond superficial changes, urging Syrians to unite in defending individual dignity and the diverse fabric of their nation.

The statement proposes a detailed roadmap for the transitional period. It calls for an interim government to maintain stability until March 2025, after which a technocratic transitional government of independent and competent figures should take over. A national conference in Damascus is recommended to establish the foundations of a civil state and ensure peaceful power transfer. The establishment of a National Commission for Transitional Justice is deemed crucial to address past atrocities, ensure accountability, uncover the fate of detainees and missing persons, and promote reconciliation through public trials and truth-telling initiatives.

The group underscores the importance of enshrining full citizenship rights for all Syrians without discrimination and transforming Syria into a fully democratic state where power is peacefully transferred through free and fair elections. It stresses the need for legal frameworks rooted in an interim constitutional declaration to protect individual freedoms and uphold the rule of law.

In addition, the statement highlights the necessity of safeguarding freedoms of belief, expression, and peaceful assembly while fostering vibrant civil and political participation. Security sector reform is another priority, with plans for nationwide disarmament under a Syrian Military Council and the rebuilding of depoliticized military and security institutions under civilian oversight. The group also calls for collaboration with international organizations to protect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including addressing Israeli violations and securing the Golan Heights.

Economic and social reconstruction are identified as vital, with a focus on launching an inclusive recovery plan to rebuild infrastructure, tackle unemployment, and support marginalized areas. The group stresses the importance of facilitating the safe and dignified return of displaced Syrians and dismantling the corruption networks entrenched under the Assad regime through transparency and legal safeguards.

The statement reaffirms that Syria belongs to all its citizens, regardless of ethnicity or religion, and calls for the establishment of a modern, independent, and democratic state that embraces diversity as a source of strength. It emphasizes that no single party or ideology should monopolize power, underscoring the importance of collective action to build a just and inclusive future.

Concluding with a call for unity, the group urges all Syrians to honor the sacrifices of those who paved the way for this moment by coming together to create a Syria defined by dignity, freedom, and justice. It envisions a free, unified, and democratic Syria, shaped by the collective will and aspirations of its people.

A Statement by the Syrian American Group for the National Charter On the Recent Developments in Syria Following Assad’s Fall

Washington – December 15, 2024

The fall of the Assad regime marks a monumental turning point in Syria’s history and offers an unparalleled opportunity to rebuild a state founded on justice, equality, and democracy. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Syrians everywhere—within the country and across the diaspora—on the collapse of this fascist regime. In this document, we outline a comprehensive set of recommendations to guide the new government during this transitional period, ensuring a future of stability, inclusivity, and prosperity for all Syrians.

We, the Syrian Americans who issued the National Charter two years ago, believe that now is the time for a genuine political transition—one that goes beyond superficial changes to fundamentally transform the state’s ideology, political structures, and societal framework. The notion of postponing critical reforms for a later time or dismissing discussions as untimely is misguided. The coming days, weeks, and months will shape Syria for decades to come. Therefore, Syrians must unite to defend, first and foremost, the inherent dignity and rights of every individual, and secondly, the homeland, society, and the diverse social and national fabric of Syria.

Immediate Governance and the Transitional Framework Continuity of Current Governance:

The interim government, established by the Military Leadership Council, must focus on maintaining stability, safeguarding national resources, and overseeing essential services until the end of March 2025. Thereafter, a technocratic transitional government composed of independent, competent figures should be formed for a one-year term through consultations with a broad spectrum of Syrian political and civil entities.

National Syrian Conference: A broad-based national conference should be convened in Damascus to establish the foundations of a desired civil state and guarantees for the peaceful transfer of power. Transitional Justice and Accountability: An independent National Commission for Transitional Justice must be swiftly and transparently established to address past atrocities. The commission should ensure accountability for crimes, reveal the fate of detainees and missing persons, and promote reconciliation through public trials and truth-seeking initiatives. Foundations of a Democratic State Citizenship and Equality: Guarantee full citizenship rights to all individuals born to Syrian parents. Rights and responsibilities must be applied equally, without discrimination based on race, religion, gender, nationality, or language. Democratic Governance: Ensure Syria’s transformation into a fully democratic state where power is peacefully transferred through free, secret, and direct elections. The principle of “one citizen, one vote” must be upheld. Rule of Law: Establish a legal framework that enshrines the rule of law and equal citizenship for all. This framework should be rooted in an interim constitutional declaration that guarantees individual dignity and freedoms for every Syrian.

III. Individual and Collective Freedoms

Protection of Freedoms: Guarantee freedom of belief, expression, and the press, while safeguarding the right to peaceful assembly, protests, and strikes. Civil Society and Political Organization: Enable the formation of civil, political, and social organizations without restrictions, fostering vibrant civil participation that strengthens democratic practices.

IV. Security Sector Reform

Nationwide Disarmament: Initiate a disarmament process under the supervision of a Syrian Military Council, comprising defected officers, representatives of military factions, unaligned Syrian Army personnel, and national elements from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). National Defense Framework: Rebuild Syria’s military and security institutions to protect national sovereignty and citizens’ rights. These institutions must be depoliticized and operate under civilian oversight.

V. Sovereignty and Regional Stability

Securing Sovereignty: Collaborate with the United Nations and the Arab League to safeguard Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against external aggression. Particular attention must be given to addressing Israeli violations and ensuring the return of the Golan Heights in accordance with international law. Prioritizing Syrian Interests: In all foreign relations and policies, prioritize the interests and values of the Syrian people, rejecting external exploitation or domination.

VI. Economic and Social Reconstruction

Comprehensive Economic Recovery: Launch an inclusive economic recovery plan to rebuild infrastructure, revitalize industries, and address unemployment, with a focus on marginalized and war-affected areas. Supporting Displaced Syrians: Facilitate the safe and dignified return of displaced Syrians and refugees. Ensure their reintegration into society by providing housing, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. Combating Corruption: Dismantle the entrenched corruption networks established by the Assad regime. This requires robust oversight, legal safeguards, and full transparency in all state contracts, budgets, and institutional operations.

VII. A Unified Vision for the Future

Syria as a Homeland for All: Reaffirm that Syria belongs to all its citizens, regardless of race, religion, or affiliation. The state must remain neutral and embrace diversity as a source of strength. Building a Modern State: Commit to establishing a strong, independent, and democratic state founded on the principles of freedom, justice, and equality, while fostering a constructive role in the Arab region and the international community.

The fall of the Assad regime heralds a new era for Syria, one shaped by the collective will of its people to overcome division and create a future that is just, inclusive, and democratic. While military factions played a pivotal role in the regime’s downfall, it is vital to remember that the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Syrians, both before and after the revolution, have paved the way for this moment. Thus, no single party, regardless of its military strength, can claim the right to monopolize power or impose a singular ideology on the Syrian people.

The protection, dignity, and security of all Syrians, alongside the preservation of their freedoms and individual rights, are non-negotiable.

By implementing these recommendations, the new government can honour the sacrifices of the Syrian people and lay the foundations for a state defined by dignity, freedom, and justice. It is now the duty of every Syrian, both within the country and abroad, to unite in this endeavour and contribute to building a Syria that reflects their aspirations and values.

Long live a free, unified, and dignified Syria!