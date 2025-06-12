Fadi Saqr to The NYT: I Am Innocent

Fadi Saqr, the former commander of a pro-Assad militia, has defended his involvement in Syria’s new Committee for Civil Peace amid growing backlash from anti-Assad factions who accuse the group of prioritizing reconciliation over justice.

In a statement to The New York Times, Saqr denied any role in wartime atrocities, including the 2013 Tadamon massacre for which his militia is widely blamed. “The state was clear with me from the beginning: If the Ministry of Interior had any evidence against me, I wouldn’t be working with them today,” he said, pledging to submit himself to judicial procedures if warranted.

Saqr, an Alawite, emphasized that his identity and background give him credibility in persuading former regime loyalists to support the post-Assad government. “The name Fadi Saqr is a test of whether coexistence is possible between both sides of the conflict,” he added.

The controversy comes as the committee faces national outrage for releasing former regime soldiers during Eid al-Adha, intensifying public calls for accountability rather than compromise. Critics say Saqr’s presence in the peace effort is emblematic of impunity, while the committee argues his inclusion is a pragmatic step toward preventing further violence.