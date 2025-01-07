Syrian Intellectuals and Activists Unite in Call for a New National Vision

Dozens of Syrian intellectuals and activists from diverse religious, sectarian, and ethnic backgrounds have signed a powerful statement advocating for the creation of a unified, democratic, and inclusive Syria. The declaration rejects the concept of “majorities” and “minorities” and emphasizes the shared national responsibility to build a modern state that upholds the principles of freedom, equality, and social justice.

“We are not minorities or majorities,” the statement reads. “We are Syrian men and women who bear the responsibility of building a new Syria, state, society, and identity together.”

A Vision for Syria’s Future

The signatories outlined their vision for a modern, sovereign state based on equality, justice, and the rule of law. They demand a constitution that guarantees individual and collective freedoms, enables democratic participation, and prevents the monopolization of power by any individual or group. Furthermore, the statement firmly rejects any authority—whether international, local, civil, or religious—that is not democratically elected by the Syrian people.

Call for a National Conference

The statement includes a call to action, urging those managing Syria’s transitional phase to form a preparatory committee for a National Conference. This committee would be tasked with defining clear goals, a transparent action plan, and a timeline to engage Syrians in a meaningful dialogue. The ultimate objective is to ensure broad-based participation in shaping Syria’s future governance.

The statement also emphasizes the importance of defining representation criteria for the upcoming General National Conference, advocating for representation that reflects the people’s will and interests. To achieve this, it calls for local consultative meetings across Syria and the diaspora, allowing Syrians to elect their representatives.

Inclusivity and Transparency

A cornerstone of the statement is inclusivity, demanding the representation of women, youth, expatriates, refugees, and refugee women in all stages of the National Conference. This inclusiveness, the signatories argue, is essential for reflecting Syria’s societal diversity and fostering unity.

The statement also stresses the importance of organizing small-scale dialogue events nationwide and in the diaspora to ensure the widest possible participation in the political process. Transparency, it asserts, must be upheld at every stage to build trust between citizens, representative bodies, and the state.

An Open Call to Syrians

The signatories invite all Syrians—individuals, civil society organizations, and political parties—inside and outside the country to endorse the statement if they find it aligns with their aspirations. They can join by adding their full names and professional titles, symbolizing a collective commitment to a free and proud Syria.

A Shared Responsibility

“Building Syria’s state, society, and identity on the right foundations requires the participation of all Syrians inside and outside the country,” the statement concludes, calling on all Syrian parties to take up their shared national responsibility in contributing to the political process.

The declaration represents a bold vision for Syria’s future and a rallying cry for unity, democracy, and the rule of law as the country moves toward a new chapter in its history. “Long live a free and proud Syria,” it proclaims.