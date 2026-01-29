Syrian Foreign Ministry Appoints Seven Chargé d’Affaires to Key Embassies Worldwide

Government sources informed Syria TV that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has recently carried out a new round of diplomatic appointments, naming seven chargé d’affaires in several prominent world capitals. The move comes as part of an ongoing effort to update and reorganize the ministry’s administrative and diplomatic structure.

According to the sources, the appointments are as follows:

Washington, D.C. – United States: Mohammad Qanatri , formerly Deputy Director of the Americas Department, has been assigned as chargé d’affaires.

Moscow – Russia: Ashhad Salibi , previously Director of Chinese Affairs and Deputy Director of the Russia Department, has been appointed chargé d’affaires.

Berlin – Germany: Mohammad Bara Shukri , former Director of the Europe Department, has been named chargé d’affaires.

Beijing – China: Zakaria Lababidi , former Director of the Asia and Oceania Department, has been assigned as chargé d’affaires.

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: Mohsen Mahbash , former Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs, has been appointed chargé d’affaires.

Cairo – Egypt: Dr. Mohammad al-Ahmad , Director of Arab Affairs, has been assigned as chargé d’affaires.

Beirut – Lebanon: Diplomat Iyad al-Hazzā‘ has been appointed chargé d’affaires.

The newly appointed diplomats are expected to assume their duties as of the date of publication, following the ministry’s receipt of official approval from the host countries. The Foreign Ministry had not issued a formal statement listing the appointees at the time the report was published.

It is noteworthy that the President of the Syrian Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa, conducted an official visit to Moscow on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Among the delegation accompanying him was diplomat Ashhad Salibi, recently appointed as chargé d’affaires in Russia.

Statistical Background

According to previous Syria TV reports, Syria currently operates 54 diplomatic and consular missions abroad across various continents. A total of 152 diplomats of different ranks serve in these missions. The largest Syrian missions in terms of staffing are located in New York, Cairo, Muscat, Vienna, Dubai, and Baghdad.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.