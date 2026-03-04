Israeli Forces Abduct Two Civilians in Dawn Raid in Syria’s Quneitra Countryside

Israeli occupation forces abducted two young men during a dawn raid in the Quneitra countryside on Wednesday, marking a new escalation in a pattern of cross-border incursions targeting communities in southern Syria.

According to a Syria TV correspondent, a military patrol consisting of roughly 20 vehicles entered the village of Kudnayah in the early morning hours. Troops conducted extensive house-to-house searches before detaining the two civilians and transporting them to an undisclosed location. The patrol later withdrew without further clashes.

Wednesday’s abductions come less than 24 hours after Israeli forces released three individuals who had been detained earlier in the same region. The recurring cycle of arrests followed by selective releases underscores the unstable and unpredictable security environment facing residents of Quneitra.

Since the collapse of the former Syrian regime’s control in the south, the governorates of Quneitra and Daraa have experienced near-daily Israeli incursions. These operations frequently involve arrest campaigns, with some detainees freed shortly afterward while others remain held for extended periods.

Beyond the immediate threat of detention, local communities continue to face severe restrictions imposed by the occupation forces. Residents report being denied access to natural resources and witnessing a steady reduction in land available for agriculture and livestock grazing—measures that have deepened the economic and social pressures on an already vulnerable population.

