Syria Reclaims Leadership Role in Global Fight Against ISIS

Marking a definitive return to the international stage, Syria asserted its position at the forefront of the global campaign against the Islamic State during a high-level coalition summit in the Saudi capital on Monday.

Addressing political directors of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Sheibani declared that his nation is “reclaiming the initiative” and moving into a leadership role. He emphasized that Syria’s renewed partnership within the coalition is a reflection of its national interests and is met with burgeoning international support.

A Shared Responsibility for Regional Stability

Describing the Riyadh deliberations as both “constructive and fruitful,” Al-Sheibani underscored that supporting Syria’s security infrastructure is a “shared responsibility” vital to the stability of the Middle East. The minister extended his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the broader coalition for their sustained commitment to the Syrian people, citing international cooperation as the cornerstone of the fight against terrorism.

The Syrian delegation, which included General Intelligence Chief Hussein Al-Salama, arrived in Riyadh following Syria’s formal induction as the 90th member of the Global Coalition late last year. That accession was previously hailed by the U.S. Embassy in Damascus as a “pivotal moment” in the global war on terror, signaling a new era of direct collaboration between Damascus and Western partners.

No Safe Havens: Escalation on the Ground

The diplomatic momentum in Riyadh unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying military action. The Syrian Foreign Ministry recently reaffirmed its vow to “ensure there are no safe havens for ISIS on Syrian territory,” specifically calling for integrated operations with U.S. and coalition forces.

This commitment was tested over the weekend following a series of large-scale U.S. airstrikes targeting ISIS strongholds across Syria. The strikes were a retaliatory strike following an attack near Palmyra that claimed the lives of two American soldiers—a stark reminder that while the group no longer holds territory, it remains a potent and lethal threat to regional security.

Strategic Context: A Pivot in Policy

Syria’s active leadership in the coalition represents a significant diplomatic shift. By transitioning from a battlefield of proxy interests to a proactive coalition partner, Damascus is seeking to leverage international military support to solidify domestic control and accelerate national reconstruction.

