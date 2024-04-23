Syria Establishes New Ministry of Information to Modernize Media Oversight

On April 23, 2024, in Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad signed into law the establishment of a new Ministry of Information, under Law No. 19 of 2024. This new legislation replaces the previous ministry, which was formed by Legislative Decree No. 186 in 1961.

The objective of Law No. 19 is to modernize the Ministry of Information, allowing it to adapt to global advancements in media, administrative systems, and technological tools. This reform aims to enhance the ministry’s effectiveness in its oversight, administrative, and executive capacities, aligning it with the latest international standards and practices.

The introduction of this law is part of a broader initiative to update the legislative framework governing Syria’s governmental institutions, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary mechanisms to perform their roles effectively in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.