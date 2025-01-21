Cancellation of the Tartus Port Investment Agreement with the Russian Company

Amid controversy surrounding the termination of the investment agreement with the Russian company managing Tartus Port, sources within the Syrian Ministry of Information confirmed that the General Authority of Tartus Port has canceled the contract and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Russian company from the port.

The sources validated statements attributed to the Director of Tartus Customs regarding the annulment of the agreement, noting that all revenues from the port will now directly benefit the Syrian state. Additionally, the employees are set to be reinstated under the port’s official payroll.

The Tartus Port Investment Agreement

The contentious investment agreement dates back to January 19, 2019, when it was signed between the Syrian General Directorate of Ports, represented by Director-General Akram Fayad Ibrahim, and the Russian company STG-ENGINEERING. The deal granted the company control over the commercial port of Tartus for 49 years, coinciding with Russia’s prominent role in supporting the Assad regime during the Syrian conflict.

The agreement stipulated long-term Russian control over the Tartus Commercial Port, with terms heavily favouring the Russian side. Key clauses included a 65% share of the port’s total revenues for the Russian company, a point of contention that raised suspicion among analysts.

Additionally, the contract established a management board composed of five members, three of whom represented the Russian company. This structure significantly limited Syrian influence over critical decisions related to the port’s operations. The agreement also required the Russian company to fund investments either through its resources or external loans, with an estimated investment value of $500 million.

Legal and Constitutional Criticism

At its core, the contract contradicted provisions in the Syrian constitution, which designate natural resources and public facilities as public property and prohibit ceding control to foreign entities. Legal experts criticized the agreement as a violation of the rights of the Syrian people, viewing it as a concession of sovereignty to serve the narrow interests of the Syrian regime.

Some critics went so far as to describe the agreement as an act of “high treason,” arguing that it relinquished control over a vital piece of Syria’s infrastructure to a foreign power in exchange for limited and questionable benefits. The deal also raised significant legal and constitutional questions about its validity in light of recent political changes in Syria.

The cancellation of the Tartus Port investment contract with the Russian company marks a critical turning point that could pave the way for legal and constitutional investigations into the agreement’s implications and its impact on the Syrian economy. Furthermore, it raises questions about Syria’s future economic policies under the new administration, emphasizing the need for solutions that align with the interests of the Syrian people and uphold their sovereignty.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.