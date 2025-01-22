New Arrest Warrant Issued for Bashar al-Assad in France Over War Crimes

French judicial authorities have issued a new arrest warrant for former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accusing him of complicity in war crimes and bearing command responsibility. This decision by an investigating judge, prompted by the French War Crimes Unit prosecutor, underscores that Assad, as a former head of state, can no longer claim personal immunity. Functional immunity, typically afforded to officials for acts carried out during their tenure, is deemed inapplicable in this case due to the international nature of the alleged crimes.

The warrant stems from a judicial investigation initiated in 2017, following a complaint filed by Omar Abu Nabout, the son of Salah Abu Nabout, a victim of a barrel bomb attack on Daraa on June 7, 2017. The attack, carried out by Syrian government forces, was part of a broader assault targeting civilian areas. Over 2,000 civilians were killed in air and ground strikes on Daraa between June 3 and 17, 2017.

The Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) joined the case as a civil party, playing a pivotal role in compiling evidence and testimonies. Their contributions included photographic and video documentation of the attack, analyses identifying the type of Russian-made ME helicopter used, and details of the Syrian Air Force’s command structure and operational processes.

“This case represents the culmination of a long journey toward justice, one my family and I have believed in from the start,” said Omar Abu Nabout. “We are especially gratified that the prosecutor and investigating judge have responded to the demands of Syrian victims. We hope this leads to a trial and, eventually, the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, wherever they may be. Our case is part of Syria’s broader transitional justice process and a step toward ensuring war criminals are held accountable.”

This is the second arrest warrant issued against Assad in France, following an October 2023 warrant related to the chemical attacks in Ghouta in August 2013. The French judiciary has been increasingly active in holding Syrian officials accountable. Between 2023 and 2024, six international arrest warrants were issued for senior Syrian officers. To date, 14 arrest warrants have been issued for high-ranking officials, including Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, and two former defense ministers. French courts have also sentenced Ali Mamlouk, Jamil al-Hassan, and Abdel Salam Mahmoud to life imprisonment for crimes including torture, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings—acts classified as crimes against humanity.

Mazen Darwish, founder and director of the SCM, emphasized the broader implications of this arrest warrant. “The Russian government must hand over Bashar al-Assad to face justice. Granting protection to someone accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity is unacceptable. Continued impunity in Syria obstructs stabilization efforts and risks fueling cycles of revenge. Decisive steps must be taken to turn the page and pave the way for a national transitional justice process, ensuring lasting peace and a more just future for all Syrians.”

Clémence Pictart, legal counsel for the civil parties, described the arrest warrant as a “crucial step in combating impunity.” She added, “With 14 arrest warrants now targeting senior Syrian military and political figures, including Bashar al-Assad, these actions are paving the way for Syrians to design the transitional justice process they have long aspired to achieve.”

This latest judicial action marks a significant moment in the global effort to hold those responsible for atrocities in Syria accountable, offering hope for justice to victims and survivors.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.