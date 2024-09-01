Syria Denounces Israeli and US Attempts to Terminate UNRWA’s Mandate

Syria’s caretaker Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, strongly condemned the Israeli occupation entity’s and the United States’ efforts to terminate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East’s (UNRWA) mandate.

During a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini and his delegation in Damascus on Saturday, Mekdad emphasized Syria’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and its support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights, including the right of return.

Mekdad denounced the Zionist occupation entity’s and its supporters’ intentions to eliminate the Palestinian cause, stressing that Syria would continue to provide all necessary facilities to UNRWA to ensure the agency’s vital services to Palestinian refugees in Syria.

Lazzarini expressed gratitude for Syria’s efforts to facilitate UNRWA’s operations and underscored the need for mobilizing international support to address the agency’s challenges, particularly securing sufficient funding to fulfill its mandate.

