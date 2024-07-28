Syria Condemns Israeli Occupation’s “Heinous Crime” in Majdal Shams

The Syrian Arab Republic has denounced the Israeli occupation’s brutal massacre in Majdal Shams, occupied Syrian Golan, aimed at escalating regional tensions. The Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry issued a statement condemning the incident and rejecting Israel’s allegations against the Lebanese resistance.

The statement declared, “In an attempt to escalate the situation, the Israeli occupation committed a heinous crime in Majdal Shams on Saturday and falsely accused the Lebanese National Resistance.”

Syria condemned the ongoing Israeli massacres, holding them responsible for the dangerous regional escalation. The statement emphasized that the residents of the occupied Golan, who have maintained their Syrian Arab identity for decades, will not be deceived by Israel’s false accusations. The people of the Syrian Golan remain integral to resisting the occupation and its aggressive policies that violate their land and identity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.