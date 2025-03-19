Syria and SDF Begin Implementation of Historic Agreement to Reinstate National Unity

Syria’s transitional government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have begun implementing a landmark agreement aimed at reintegrating the autonomous administration’s civil and military institutions into the framework of the Syrian state. The deal, signed on March 10 by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and SDF Commander General Mazloum Abdi, marks a significant turning point in post-Assad Syria, signalling a shift toward national reconciliation, territorial unity, and the end of years of fragmentation and conflict.

The agreement, widely welcomed both domestically and internationally, affirms the unity of Syrian territory, rejects any form of division, and guarantees equal rights for all Syrian citizens regardless of ethnic or religious background. It also commits both sides to a comprehensive ceasefire across the country and sets a deadline at the end of 2025 for full implementation of its provisions.

Joint Committees Begin Work

In accordance with the deal, a joint committee established by the Syrian presidency convened its first official meeting with SDF leadership in Hasakah on Wednesday. The committee, headed by former Deir ez-Zor governor Hussein Salameh, met with General Abdi and other SDF officials, including Rohilat Afrin from the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ). Discussions focused on establishing mechanisms for eight specialized subcommittees tasked with overseeing the merger of administrative, security, military, and economic institutions.

The committees are set to begin operations in early April, with the goal of gradually integrating the region’s border crossings, airports, and vital oil and gas fields into the control of the central government in Damascus. The agreement also mandates the reintegration of SDF forces into Syria’s Ministry of Defense, aiming to create a unified national army.

American Involvement and International Support

The negotiations are being closely supported by the United States and other international actors. The initial round of meetings included a separate session between the Syrian government delegation and a U.S. team, during which Washington expressed full cooperation with Syria’s transitional authorities to facilitate peace and stability. According to sources familiar with the talks, the American side encouraged further coordination between the SDF and Damascus, viewing the agreement as a crucial step in averting renewed conflict and fragmentation in northeastern Syria.

Across Syria, the signing of the agreement has prompted widespread public celebrations, particularly in cities such as Hasakah, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Aleppo, and Damascus, where citizens took to the streets waving the flag of the Syrian revolution. The move was also met with official endorsements from Arab and Western governments, who hailed it as a vital milestone toward restoring Syria’s sovereignty and paving the way for national reconstruction.

Kurdish Political Alignment on Federalism

In a parallel development, Kurdish political factions, including the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), have reached a consensus on a joint political vision calling for a federal, decentralized system in Syria. A draft document, reportedly comprising 30 points, calls for fair distribution of power and resources, recognition of the Kurdish language as official, and the reversal of historic discriminatory policies. The two sides are expected to form a joint delegation to negotiate with the Syrian government, under U.S. and French auspices, following the Newroz holiday.

This newfound unity among Kurdish parties is seen as a direct response to international pressure, particularly from Washington, to present a cohesive position in future constitutional and political negotiations.

Toward a New Syria

Commenting on the agreement, General Abdi described the deal as a “historic opportunity” to build a new Syria that embraces all its components and guarantees peace, justice, and dignity. “In this sensitive period, we are working together to ensure a transitional phase that meets our people’s aspirations for stability and accountability,” he wrote on social media.

Speaking to regional media, Riadh Dirar, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council’s advisory office, emphasized that the agreement reflects the Syrian people’s collective desire for an inclusive political process. He confirmed that the integration of civil and military institutions in the northeast, including key economic assets, would be accompanied by mechanisms for accountability and reconciliation, especially in areas affected by past abuses.

As Syria navigates this new phase, observers view the agreement as a breakthrough that could lay the groundwork for lasting peace and the reconstitution of a unified, democratic Syrian state. With joint committees now operational and broad support on the ground, the coming months are seen as critical for turning this historic accord into a tangible reality.