Sources: No Foreign Fighters Arrived to Golan Border, Regime Reinforces its Forces with Russians

Local sources in southern Syria have denied claims made by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which cited Israeli security officials stating that the Israeli army is concerned about the arrival of approximately 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, and Yemen to the Golan Heights. These fighters are reportedly awaiting a call to action from Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Military and local sources in Daraa and Quneitra confirmed to Syria TV that the military situation in southern Syria and along the borders of the occupied Golan remains unchanged, despite the recent escalation by Israel in Lebanon.

According to the Haaretz report, Israeli officials are monitoring the presence of these fighters, describing them as non-elite but still a source of concern due to their potential danger. The article raised skepticism among residents in southern Syria, who noted that such a large influx of fighters would be difficult to conceal, especially given the Syrian regime’s firm stance on Israeli actions in Palestine and Lebanon.

Sources also indicated that the Israeli army might intervene in Syria to signal to Bashar al-Assad that it will not tolerate the presence of fighters in the region. A military source in Quneitra mentioned that the Syrian regime has directed the 90th Brigade, 121st Brigade, and Seventh Division to increase their readiness and alertness.

Additionally, Syrian regime checkpoints in southern Syria are conducting thorough inspections of vehicles, particularly those transporting goods, to prevent any possible transport of weapons or foreign personnel. Some military facilities of the 90th Brigade in Quneitra are reportedly undergoing fortifications, including the construction of earth mounds, particularly at barracks situated between the towns of Hader and Beit Jinn.

Russian forces have also been increasing their presence in Quneitra, with local sources reporting new construction at higher elevations.

