36 Syrians Killed in Israeli Shelling on Lebanon

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented the initial toll of 36 Syrian refugees killed in Israeli shelling targeting towns in southern Lebanon during the first days of the escalation. Among the deceased are at least 11 children and six women, all of whom were victims of Israeli airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon on the 23rd of September.

The Syrian Network is actively trying to reach witnesses for further details and has condemned all killings of civilians. In parallel, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the death toll it recorded over the past 48 hours reached 62 Syrians, including 11 women and 18 children. This brings the total number of Syrians who have died since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza to 96, which includes 14 women and 23 children, in addition to 21 others injured.

Lebanon strikes

Currently, there are no accurate statistics on the number of Syrian casualties, primarily due to the large number of individuals trapped under rubble and the lack of bodies to document the dead and injured refugees. Over the past two days, local news networks have mourned the Syrians who have perished as a result of the bombardment in Lebanon. The Euphrates Post, reporting from the eastern region, stated that 10 residents from the village of al-Andahi in Deir-ez-Zor governorate were killed on Monday in a raid on their residence in southern Lebanon. The majority of the victims were from the same family: Abdul Matar al-Jadaan, Aida Hassan al-Habib, Asad Abdul Matar al-Jadaan, Laith Abdul Matar al-Jadaan, Layan Abdul Matar al-Jadaan, Heba Abdul Matar al-Jadaan, Maryam Abdul Matar al-Jadaan, Muhammad Ali al-Jadaan, Eileen Muhammad al-Jadaan, and Ayman Suleiman Hussein al-Jadaan.

Additionally, the Ahrar Houran Gathering network, which reports from southern Syria, mourned five individuals from Daraa governorate, including two women, who were killed due to the Israeli bombardment of Lebanon on Tuesday.

As of midnight Tuesday, the Israeli military reported it had attacked 1,600 Hezbollah targets, including warehouses of “cruise missiles with ranges of hundreds of kilometres, heavy rockets with warheads weighing about a thousand kilograms, medium-range rockets with maximum ranges of 200 kilometres, short-range rockets with ranges up to 50 kilometres, and Sayyad 107 drones.”

The Israeli raids have resulted in the deaths of 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, with 1,835 others wounded, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Additionally, many homes and infrastructure have been destroyed, leading to mass displacement from these areas toward the north and the capital, Beirut, where many families are seeking refuge in makeshift shelters.

