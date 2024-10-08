“SNHR Highlights Systematic Torture in Syria at UN General Assembly Event: Calls for Justice and Accountability”

On September 26, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) hosted an event titled “The Grim Reality in Syria: Systematic Torture and Opportunities for Justice and Accountability” during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The event, co-sponsored by the United States, France, Germany, Qatar, the Netherlands, the UK, and Canada, aimed to shed light on the ongoing human rights abuses in Syria, particularly focusing on torture and enforced disappearances.

Key participants included Dr. Daphna Rand, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (USA); Beth Van Schaack, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice (USA); Isabelle Rohm, Ambassador-at-Large for Human Rights (France); and other senior officials from Germany, the Netherlands, Qatar, and Canada. The session was moderated by Emma Bales, a Syria expert, and was attended by human rights advocates, including Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of SNHR, and Dr. Mahmoud Aswad from Lawyers and Physicians for Human Rights.

Stronger international effort

The discussions emphasized the systematic use of torture in Syria, the dangers faced by returning refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the international community’s obligation to ensure justice and accountability. Dr. Daphna Rand highlighted that over 13 years of conflict, the Assad regime’s brutal tactics, including torture, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary arrests, have persisted. She stressed the importance of sustained support for civil society organizations like SNHR in advocating for victims’ rights and pushing for accountability.

Participants also warned against the recent trend of restoring diplomatic relations with the Syrian regime, stressing that normalization should not proceed while the regime continues to commit severe human rights violations. Beth Van Schaack underscored that over 150,000 people remain missing in Syria, many of whom are believed to have died under torture.

The event called for stronger international efforts to support justice initiatives, emphasizing that any resolution to Syria’s crisis must prioritize accountability for human rights abuses. The speakers reiterated that peace in Syria is unattainable without addressing the atrocities committed by all parties to the conflict, especially the Assad regime. They urged the international community to intensify its efforts to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent normalization with the regime until significant reforms are achieved.

The event was streamed live on Zoom and SNHR’s social media platforms, drawing attention from media outlets and activists committed to ending human rights violations in Syria.

