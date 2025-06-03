President Sharaa to Visit the U.S. and Address the United Nations

President Ahmad al-Sharaa is expected to visit the United States this September and address the United Nations General Assembly, according to exclusive sources who spoke to Syrian Television. If confirmed, this would mark the first speech by a Syrian president at the UN General Assembly in six decades.

The visit is anticipated to include a series of official engagements, with the UN address serving as the centrepiece. This development follows a marked thaw in U.S.–Syrian relations, punctuated by a high-level meeting between President Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump last month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement to Syria TV, Michael Mitchell, regional spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, affirmed Washington’s intention to “begin a new era” in its relationship with Syria. He noted that this renewed engagement has followed a string of constructive discussions between President Sharaa and the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barak.

“This has truly been a historic day,” Mitchell said. “The U.S. Special Envoy is swiftly enacting President Trump’s commitments. It’s a clear message from the White House that the administration is ready to pursue a bilateral partnership grounded in cooperation.”

Special Envoy Barak recently made a landmark visit to Damascus—his first since the formation of Syria’s transitional government—where he met President Sharaa at the Presidential Palace.

According to Mitchell, President Trump acknowledges that the Syrian people have endured years of hardship under sanctions that lost their strategic relevance following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. “This new era of cooperation will open the door to foreign investment and economic recovery, benefiting both Syria and the broader region,” he stated.

He also confirmed that steps are being taken towards normalising bilateral relations, including preparations to remove Syria from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism—an announcement expected in the near future.

Speaking on Monday, Special Envoy Barak declared that U.S. policy towards Syria would “no longer resemble the past hundred years,” citing the failures of previous strategies and the need for a decisive shift. The United States, he added, is committed to a new approach—one based on shared interests and regional stability.