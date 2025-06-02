U.S. Envoy Tom Barak: We Will Reduce Military Bases in Syria and Support SDF Integration into New National Army

In a significant policy statement, U.S. Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barak outlined a new American approach to Syria, signalling a departure from previous decades of U.S. strategy in the region. Speaking in an interview with Turkish channel NTV, Barak highlighted Washington’s plans to consolidate its military footprint in Syria and support the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s emerging national army.

“Our current policies toward Syria will not resemble those of the past hundred years, because those policies did not succeed,” Barak said, underlining a strategic shift.

SDF Integration: A Congressional Priority

Addressing the future of the U.S.–SDF partnership, Barak reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the group, calling the SDF “an ally” whose role remains vital in ensuring stability in northeastern Syria.

“Support for them is support for an ally. That matters greatly to the U.S. Congress,” he stated.

However, Barak emphasized that Washington’s goal is to channel this support toward integrating the SDF, including the YPG, into Syria’s future military structure. He called for “realistic expectations” from all parties involved, especially as the transitional Syrian government begins shaping new national institutions.

U.S. Military Presence to Be Drastically Reduced

One of the most striking announcements in the interview was the plan to scale back the U.S. military presence in Syria. Barak revealed that Washington intends to reduce its number of military bases from eight to just one, signaling a major drawdown in U.S. ground operations.

“We’re moving from eight bases to just one,” he said, implying a reorientation of military strategy rather than a complete withdrawal.

Praise for U.S.-Turkey Cooperation

Barak also praised the evolving cooperation between the United States and Turkey on Syria, attributing much of the progress to the efforts of Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“President Trump and President Erdoğan have done an amazing job. Trump said he would give the new [Syrian] government a chance. No one expected that,” Barak noted.

His remarks come amid ongoing coordination between Washington, Ankara, and Damascus, and follow reports of a potential meeting between SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and Turkish officials in Damascus, hinting at broader regional efforts to resolve outstanding security issues.

The ambassador’s statements mark a pivotal moment in U.S. engagement with Syria’s transitional authorities, with implications for both the country’s military future and broader international reconstruction efforts.