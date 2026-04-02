Slogans and Sentiment: The Displacement of Politics in Syria

The Assad regime invokes the word democracy only to disparage it, treating it as a cumbersome Western contrivance devised to obstruct and confuse. Sharia-based discourse avoids the term altogether. Neither framework offers a serious conception of democratic institutions. Both retreat toward older, more rudimentary forms of social organization: personal allegiance, religious sanctuary, unconditional obedience, and the authority of local notables—many of whom are little more than rebranded strongmen.

Syria is entering a long season of stagnation. The country is not consumed by continuous combat, yet it remains unable to generate a genuine political life. Across the region, the promise of progressivism has faded, and the figure of the free citizen has vanished from public imagination. Even the pursuit of elementary justice has grown faint.

The public sphere is now saturated with Islamist slogans that overshadow demands for individual and collective rights. Appeals to the rule of law or constitutional guarantees are often met with religious refrains such as “We demand Islamic freedom.” These chants do not constitute a politics rooted in institutions or representative bodies. They function instead as a psychological substitute for agency in an environment where change feels impossible.

The Slogan as a Political Proxy

With unions, parliaments, and political parties in ruins, the slogan has become an abstract stand-in for politics. It carries no program, no vision for society, and no discourse on institutions or interests. It offers a sudden leap into symbolic intensity. When a slogan reaches the level of abstraction embodied in “Our Leader Forever is Muhammad,” its practical implications dissolve. Its meaning within the realms of law, justice, administration, and economics becomes indiscernible. The symbol no longer opens a path toward a liberated public sphere; it becomes a vast veil that conceals its emptiness.

This dominance of religious rhetoric reveals more than a poverty of political thought. It exposes the very nature of the current mode of governance. Those who chant these slogans do not see the population as a society with needs and rights. They imagine it as a moral bloc. Unemployment, representation, and institutional justice disappear from view. What remains is a congregation that must be returned to an imagined point of origin. At this moment, politics collapses.

The crisis lies not only in the religious character of the discourse but in its treatment of faith, nation, and heritage as essences that precede history. These are presented as pristine truths rather than historical materials open to rational political work. The discourse offers grand narratives of conquest, purity, and identity, yet it cannot translate these into stable or equitable forms of life. When confronted with this failure, it demands greater conviction, deeper faith, and more patience from the people. It asks them to accept symbolic subjugation, as if a deficit in politics could be repaired by an excess of dogma. The result is a torrent of language that masks a paralysis of action.

The Primacy of Instinct Over Institution

The prevailing authority does not merely neglect institutions; it cultivates their decay. Institutional weakness is essential to its survival. As neutral public rules erode, the value of the mediator, the warlord, the cleric, and the mobilized crowd increases. Ethical deterioration accompanies institutional collapse.

Impulse and instinct now enjoy greater legitimacy than any organized vision of justice or responsibility. Official discourse seeks to harness raw emotion rather than refine or restrain it. What once appeared in the jihadi past as sacrifice or martyrdom is repackaged within a volatile emotional and media landscape. This energy is easily redirected toward violence or intimidation. The public sphere is populated by figures who excommunicate rivals before the camera, voices that mock women, and rhetoric that boasts of Umayyad might as if history were a warehouse of domination rather than a field of understanding. As the state recedes, society begins to assume the shape of the force that has molded it for half a century.

Fear as the Arbiter of Conduct

When fear escapes the confines of public discipline, it does more than unleash chaos. It reorganizes human behavior. Violence in Syria has become a rational initiative within a general ruin. Individuals and groups strike not from pure malice but because the environment dictates that those who fail to preempt are themselves preempted. To refrain from projecting power is to invite humiliation.

Instinct becomes a shield, and fear becomes a permanent justification for aggression. This dynamic was evident in the mobs that attacked civil-rights demonstrators: a spectacle of fear directed at the vulnerable, compensating for its own insecurity through force.

Syrian authority—through its history, its anthems, and its patterns of thought—has seeped into the very selfhood of the citizenry. It shapes how people imagine power and society. Oppression is no longer merely an external imposition; it has been internalized.

The Recitation of a Dead Language

Syrian identity has absorbed not only the old lexicon of the regime but also the mechanisms of the Al-Nusra Front: its hymns, its legalistic vocabulary, and its stark division of good and evil. Critiques of modernity or the state often emerge not from lived social experience but from fragments of a prefabricated Islamist discourse.

Even the critique of the Assad regime frequently echoes the language of its Islamist adversaries. What appears to be popular protest becomes, at its core, a recycling of partisan rhetoric. The public is captivated by displays of toughness and obedience, adopting a distorted image of intellect and statehood. The oppressed self seeks coherence by imitating the cruelty of its new masters.

The Devout Subject Replacing the Citizen

Religious and communal discourses speak of purity and identity while reproducing a crisis of discipline and hyper-masculinity. Religion ceases to be a living heritage or an open spiritual experience. It becomes a mask for a wounded ego searching for a persona more coherent and exalted than its reality. Cruelty is elevated from a means to a value. Harshness, the rejection of perceived weakness, and a deep suspicion of tolerance become daily ethics.

Institutional atrophy remains the gravest danger. Conflict is no longer resolved through law or neutral administration but through tribal networks and spheres of influence. Even the regime’s social maneuvers resemble the logic of a neighborhood feud rather than the conduct of a state.

Repairing this institutional void is a formidable undertaking. Individuals emerging from decades of repression and governed by jihadi factions do not easily adapt to modern institutions, which require trust in procedure, patience with administrative slowness, and a belief that rules outweigh personalities. These convictions are fragile in Syria. The citizen may detest the repressive institution, yet they do not necessarily gravitate toward the constitutional one. They often seek a more reassuring commander. Political Islam reflects a failure to rise from primitive coalition-building to the ethical state, and from emotional loyalty to institutional freedom. It gathers a community charged with moral fervor, seeking the obedience of subjects rather than the rights of citizens.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.