Sharaa Discusses the Structure of Military Institution in Syria with Factions of “Deterrence of Aggression”

The General Command in Syria announced that Ahmed al-Sharaa, commander of the Department of Military Operations and leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham

(HTS), met on Saturday with leaders of Syrian opposition factions involved in the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime. The meeting reportedly focused on the structure of the military institution in a prospective new Syria.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, only leaders of factions that participated in the “Deterring Aggression” operation attended the meeting with Sharaa, excluding other groups such as the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army or factions from Daraa and the southern region.

Arab media reported that Sharaa assigned Marhaf Abu Qusra the portfolio of the Ministry of Defense in the interim government to oversee operational tasks. However, this was not a formal appointment as Defense Minister. Sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the final decision has yet to be made. Four candidates are currently being considered for this key role:

Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Ghani, spokesman for military operations

Major Jamil al-Saleh, commander of the Jaysh al-Izza

A leader known as “Abu al-Khair Taftanaz,” founder of the Military Academy of the Salvation Government and HTS in Idlib

Marhaf Abu Qusra, known by his military alias “Abu al-Hassan 600”

Sources suggest that Abu Qusra is an unlikely choice due to recent disputes between him and Sharaa, stemming from internal conflicts within HTS. Abu Qusra, originally from the town of Halfaya in Hama’s northern countryside, led the military wing of HTS and contributed to the preparation of the “Deterrence of Aggression” operation.

Earlier on Saturday, the General Command assigned Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani the portfolio of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the new Syrian government. Shaibani, regarded as the architect of HTS foreign policy, has played a pivotal role in managing the group’s international relations since its inception. Originating from Abu Rasin in the northern countryside of Hassakeh, he is a founding member of HTS (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and has been known by aliases such as “Zaid al-Attar,” “Abu Aisha,” and “Hossam al-Shafei.”

With shifting dynamics in Syria, the fate of Kurdish factions remains uncertain amidst the changing balance of power.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.