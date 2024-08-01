The Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post reported that Ukrainian forces targeted Russian forces near the Kuweires military airbase in Aleppo’s countryside, north of Syria.

The newspaper stated that the strike resulted in “the destruction of military equipment on July 24.”

However, the Russia Today website cited military experts, including Konstantin Sivkov, a doctor in military science, who said there is no data confirming the Ukrainian report’s validity. Sivkov remarked, “Ukraine is not achieving any success on the front, so Kyiv is trying to fabricate something to show success,” adding that “there is no data on whether anything was actually hit.”

Konstantin also explained, “It is very easy to create such an image using deepfakes, even on a mobile phone. These publications aim to create conditions to destabilize the political situation in Russia.”

Andrey Klimov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee for International Affairs, told the Russian website Lenta.ru on Wednesday that “Ukrainian intelligence credits itself with involvement in all events where fire is directed at the Russian flag.”

In June, the same Ukrainian newspaper reported that Ukrainian forces targeted Russian patrols in areas adjacent to the occupied Syrian Golan, south of Syria.

