Release of National Defense Member Sparks Public Outrage in Peace Spring

The release of Ammar Yasser al-Idris, a member of the National Defense militia, by security forces in the Peace Spring area has sparked public outrage. This reaction came after Idris confessed to a series of severe crimes and violations, leading to widespread calls for protests demanding justice and an overhaul of judicial practices.

According to a local source who spoke to Syria TV, judicial authorities had released Idris, who had been the companion of Abdul Qader Hamo, a former commander of the National Defense Militia in Hasakeh. His release occurred after he had been arrested a few months earlier for attempting to travel to Turkey through the Peace Spring area.

Syria TV reported that they had obtained a copy of Idris’ confessions to the Ras al-Ain police, where he admitted his involvement with the National Defense since 2015. His confessions included his participation in the murder, rape, theft, kidnapping, imposing royalties on civilians, and other serious offences.

The public’s response was swift and severe, culminating in a large demonstration in Ras al-Ain, located in the northern countryside of Hasakeh. Protesters demanded judicial reforms, accountability for those responsible for releasing Idris, and a fair trial for him.

Adding to the unfolding drama, the Liberation and Construction Movement, a faction within the First Corps of the Syrian National Army, managed to recapture Idris as he attempted to flee toward territories controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The Movement shared a video on their X platform account, declaring their intent to hand Idris back to the judiciary and urging for stricter legal consequences.

Similar past cases

The release of Idris has ignited fresh outrage in a region already disturbed by previous incidents of judicial malpractice. In various areas controlled by the Syrian National Army, notably the northern and eastern countryside of Aleppo, and the northern countryside of Raqqa and Hasakeh, there have been several cases where individuals implicated in severe crimes were freed in exchange for money.

One such instance occurred in the al-Ra’i court, east of Aleppo, where a member of the Syrian regime forces, Ibrahim Rasul al-Salha, was released on a bail of 3,000 Turkish Liras. This decision was made despite the availability of recordings and photos that documented his involvement in the battles of Aleppo.

In another troubling event, the Military Police Branch in the city of Bab, located in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, released Muhammad al-Mustafa. Mustafa, a former member of the Fourth Division, had confessed to killing seven civilians and raping two women among other crimes. His release occurred without any judicial proceedings.

It is worth noting that the region has witnessed many popular demonstrations condemning the excesses of the judiciary, and calling on the Ministry of Defense in the Syrian Interim Government to assume its responsibilities and put an end to these actions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.