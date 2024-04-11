Iranian Militias Reposition Themselves in Eastern Syria

Iranian-backed militias are undergoing a strategic realignment in the Deir-ez-Zor governorate of Eastern Syria, marked by the introduction of reinforcements and the establishment of new military bases. Notably, the Liwaa Fatemiyoun, consisting of members transported via three buses from Homs, is setting up bases in the desert regions of Salhiyeh, Ashaer, and al-Heri, close to the town of al-Boukamal.

In a significant shift, control of positions previously held by the regime’s 17th Division along the Euphrates River opposite the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will now be transferred to the Liwa Zainebiyoun. This transfer also includes the takeover of the strategically located maghsale headquarters near the Boukamal-Baghouz bridge. These moves, reported by the local Deir-ez-Zor 24 network, indicate a recalibration of forces in a region critical for control and influence in Syria.

Change of weapons depots in Boukamal

In response to concerns over potential aerial attacks, IRGC commander Haj Malik has initiated the relocation of weapon stockpiles in Boukamal, Syria. These arms depots, previously situated at the IRGC headquarters in the Jama’iyat area, have been transferred to a newly established warehouse on the outskirts of Heri, near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

To ensure the security of this critical infrastructure, the responsibility has been assigned to the Liwa Fatemiyoun. This militia has been reinforced with three tanks recently transported from Iraq, as confirmed by Deir-ez-Zor 24, highlighting the strategic measures taken to safeguard these assets amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Security tightened

The Iranian militias have been actively enhancing their military presence and security protocols along the Euphrates River in Syria and within the environs of Boukamal. This includes establishing new military positions in the towns of Sukkarieh and Ashaer, as well as implementing nocturnal patrols to maintain area security.

Hezbollah leadership in the region has called for escalated security measures, which involve the recruitment of additional civilian informants. This initiative is purportedly in response to concerns over informant cells alleged to be providing intelligence to Israel, which is believed to have contributed to recent aerial attacks on the area.

Highlighting the tense situation, an air raid by unidentified aircraft targeted positions of Iranian militias in Deir-ez-Zor and its surrounding countryside on the 26th of last month. This attack resulted in the death of 7 members affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, underscoring the ongoing volatility and the complex web of local and international interests that mark the region’s security landscape.

