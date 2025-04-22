Syria’s New Authorities Arrest Senior Officers Linked to Wartime Massacres

Syrian security forces have arrested two former intelligence officers accused of involvement in some of the Assad regime’s most notorious atrocities, in what appears to be part of an expanding effort by the country’s transitional government to confront past war crimes.

On Tuesday, authorities in Lattakia detained former Air Force Intelligence Brigadier General Suleiman al-Tinawi, who is accused of participating in multiple massacres during the rule of ousted President Bashar al-Assad. According to local sources, al-Tinawi played a leading role in the 2016 massacre in the town of Jayrud in the Damascus countryside and reportedly coordinated with Lebanese Hezbollah and other sectarian militias operating in Syria.

Described in official communications as a “criminal brigadier,” Tinawi has been transferred to the public prosecutor’s office for further investigation. No comment has yet been issued by Hezbollah regarding the allegations.

In a separate case, Public Security forces in Damascus arrested Kamel Sharif al-Abbas, a direct participant in the infamous 2013 Tadamon massacre, where over 500 civilians were executed without trial in the capital’s Tadamon neighbourhood. Al-Abbas is one of several figures now facing accountability for the mass killing, which drew international condemnation after video evidence emerged in 2022.

These arrests come amid a broader crackdown launched by Syria’s new leadership following the fall of Assad in December 2024. The campaign has included outreach to former regime officers through settlement and disarmament initiatives. However, resistance by some former military figures has sparked violent confrontations in several provinces, prompting the new authorities to intensify operations against suspected war criminals.

The moves signal a rare but significant shift toward justice in a country where decades of impunity have deepened societal wounds. Whether these prosecutions will be systematic or selective remains to be seen—but for many Syrians, they offer a long-awaited glimpse of accountability.

