Anger and Discontent Among Alawites Following Statements Attributed to Rami Makhlouf

Statements attributed to Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf, the maternal cousin of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, have sparked a wave of anger and rejection within the Alawite community in Syria.

Reactions have varied, with many viewing the statements as provocative and unacceptable, reflecting a detachment from the hardships endured by the Syrian people and the crises facing the Alawite community and Syrians at large. Many have urged Alawites not to be drawn into Makhlouf’s rhetoric and to avoid taking up arms, warning against further inflaming an already volatile situation—particularly along the Syrian coast, which has witnessed several massacres perpetrated by armed factions affiliated with the Damascus administration.

Conversely, Makhlouf’s remarks about mobilizing 150,000 fighters and appealing to Russia for intervention were met with widespread ridicule among Syrians, following his announcement of plans to form what he called the Elite Forces on the Syrian coast.

Amid this popular unrest and the complex situation gripping the country, questions arise about the potential repercussions of Rami Makhlouf’s statements on the internal landscape, particularly their impact on the Alawite community.

Rejection of Makhlouf’s Statements

In this context, Syrian journalist Abdullah Ali wrote on Facebook regarding Makhlouf’s statements:

“If this statement is indeed from Rami Makhlouf, it will have terrifying consequences, and we must work to prevent them. My advice to every unarmed civilian: remain a civilian. Rami Makhlouf consulted no one in taking this step, and he alone—along with those who support him—bears responsibility for it. He represents no one but himself and those on his payroll. He fled the day the regime collapsed and was one of its pillars; no good can be expected from him politically, any more than from the regime he served. My family and people: if Rami seeks personal glory, do not let him achieve it at the cost of your blood.”

In conversations with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and through communication with activists over the past 24 hours, hundreds of Alawites from Tartous, Baniyas, and the villages of Lattakia, Jableh, Hama, and Homs expressed their condemnation of the statements attributed to Makhlouf, stressing that they do not represent them or reflect their views. They affirmed that their aim is to achieve civil peace, safeguard their rights, and seek justice for those responsible for the massacres committed on March 7 and 8 of last year.

According to the Syrian Observatory, some believe that Makhlouf’s remarks only serve to fuel tensions and could further strain relations between Syria’s various sectarian communities. There were also calls for dialogue and mutual understanding among Syria’s diverse social groups, while others argued that Makhlouf’s statements do not reflect the current reality.

Coastal Massacres

The Syrian coastal regions have witnessed both individual and collective sectarian killings and massacres, resulting in the deaths of civilians, including women and children. According to the Syrian Observatory, these bloody events unfolded against a backdrop of incitement and attacks targeting Syrian security forces and the Ministry of Defense.

The coastal massacres, committed on Thursday, March 6, and documented through mid-April, resulted in a total of 1,676 civilian deaths, all verified by name.

The Syrian Observatory documented 62 massacres in the coastal and adjacent mountainous regions.

Victim counts by governorate were recorded as follows: 866 victims in Lattakia, 525 in Tartous, 272 in Hama, and 13 in Homs.

Escalation of Killings Against Civilians

In the broader context of escalating killings and random sectarian violence in various parts of Syria—particularly in Homs—the Civil Peace Group in Syria issued a statement and an urgent appeal to the residents of Homs and local authorities, warning of the growing threat of sectarian unrest.

The group reported a rise in civilian casualties, documenting 14 deaths resulting from sectarian killings and acts of revenge on April 24 and 25.

The statement also noted the killing of a Public Security member during a raid and clash inside the home of a former pilot in the ranks of the previous regime, along with injuries sustained by other security personnel.

The Civil Peace Group called on local authorities to shoulder their responsibilities in addressing the security failures, urging urgent action to restore order and preserve stability. It also appealed to Homs residents to uphold the values of civil peace and to reject violence in all its forms.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.