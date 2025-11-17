Public Hearings Begin Trials for Atrocities Committed During Syria’s Coastal Events

In a significant step toward accountability and the restoration of justice, the National Commission for the Investigation of the Syrian Coastal Events announced the start of its first public trial sessions on Monday. These proceedings mark a pivotal moment in Syria’s post-conflict transition, aiming not only to prosecute those responsible for serious violations but also to reaffirm the rule of law and promote transparency in the pursuit of national reconciliation.

The Formal Opening of Judicial Proceedings

Judge Juma al-Anzi, head of the National Commission for Investigation and Fact-Finding into the Coastal Events, issued a statement late on Sunday via the social media platform X. “Tomorrow morning, by God’s grace,” he declared, “the first public trial sessions for those accused of violations during the Syrian Coastal Events will commence.” He confirmed that the sessions would be open to both local and international media.

Al-Anzi acknowledged the extensive coordination behind the scenes, crediting the Ministries of Justice, Interior, and Defence, as well as the judiciary and law enforcement bodies, for their “immense efforts.” He noted the case’s complexity, stressing the need for accuracy in legal classification, prosecution, pursuit, and arrest—elements requiring detailed and methodical review.

His concluding remarks struck a hopeful chord: “This is of deep significance to the victims’ families and to all who value justice and redress. For us at the Independent National Commission for Investigation and Fact-Finding into the Syrian Coastal Events, it is a moment in which our efforts materialise, demonstrating first to Syrians, and then to the international community, that we live in a state where justice is upheld and the law enforced.”

Trials in Aleppo: Broadening the Mandate of Accountability

Sources informed Syria Television that the Palace of Justice in Aleppo would host not only the initial sessions related to the Coastal Events but also trials concerning crimes committed under the deposed Assad regime. This convergence reflects a broader framework of transitional justice, uniting separate chapters of the country’s troubled past into a unified legal reckoning.

Sweida Investigations: Parallel Path to Justice

In a concurrent development, the National Commission for the Investigation of the Sweida Events announced, during a Sunday press conference at the Ministry of Information in Damascus, that several individuals linked to the Ministries of Defence and Interior had been detained for violations committed during the province’s recent unrest. They have been referred to the relevant judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

Judge Hatim al-Nu’asan, chair of the Sweida Commission, emphasised the panel’s independence from external influence and commended the cooperation extended by the Defence and Interior ministries. He cited Defence Minister Maref Abu Qasra’s directive to detain all unauthorised entrants into Sweida City, aiming to prevent further escalation.

The commission’s work focuses on the violent events of July 2025, which were marked by widespread violations, hate speech, and forced displacement. “These tragic incidents, which resulted in loss of life and extensive damage to public and private property, demand not superficial remedies or political manoeuvring,” al-Nu’asan said, “but a rigorous investigation that meets essential legal standards.”

Operating under Ministerial Decree 1287 of 2025, the Syrian Penal Code, and the Geneva Conventions—enshrined in national law under Constitutional Proclamation Article 18—the commission has a clear mandate to investigate crimes, establish individual responsibility, and prevent impunity. More than 800 witness statements and over 900 victim questionnaires have been compiled, supported by forensic analysis of video footage, field reports, and chronologies assembled by specialised teams.

Reactions Online: A Divided Public Sphere

As the trials unfold, social media platform X has become a forum for varied public responses. News accounts such as @SyrNetworkNews welcomed the move as a signal of transparency, while @AlHadath recalled the March 2025 clashes, in which hundreds were killed, underscoring the stakes involved.

Some users voiced scepticism. @mahersharafeddi questioned the scope of the Sweida detentions, framing the issue as a choice between mass arrests of tribal fighters or an admission of orchestrated incursions. @Daraj_media criticised the perceived downplaying of hate speech and the denial of foreign militants’ involvement. Yet others, like @OmarEdlbi, praised the commission’s thorough approach—highlighting the volume of affidavits, video evidence, and pre-trial detentions—as a necessary safeguard against recurrence.

Justice in Motion: A Nation Reckons with its Past

From the coastal violence of March to the turmoil in Sweida, these parallel inquiries reflect Syria’s ongoing effort to build a legal order free from impunity. As courtrooms open and testimonies are heard, the memory of those lost will not go unanswered. In this new phase—where justice is no longer deferred but actively pursued—the republic seeks to reassert itself not merely as a state, but as a society governed by law, truth and accountability.

