Nine Strikes Within Hours: Pro-Assad Forces Escalade Fighting in Northwest Syria

Syrian regime forces intensified their bombardment of towns and villages in northwestern Syria on Sunday, deploying nine drones rigged with explosives.

According to a local source speaking to Syria TV, regime forces directed their assault towards the Ghab plain area, northwest of Hama, employing six bomb-laden drones simultaneously.

The onslaught impacted the town of Ankawi, struck by three aircraft, as well as the towns of Qalidin and Khirbet al-Naqous, targeted by two and one planes respectively. The source noted that the resulting damage was primarily material in nature.

Additionally, regime forces reportedly targeted agricultural land on the outskirts of Kafr Nouran, west of Aleppo, using three explosive-laden drones. They also launched a guided missile at the neighbouring town of Kafr Halab, resulting in material damage.

Three killed in shelling west of Aleppo

This escalation follows the death of three civilians, including a child, on Saturday. Syrian regime forces targeted an agricultural vehicle in the western countryside of Aleppo.

According to the White Helmets, a child, along with his father and uncle, were killed when regime forces launched a guided missile at a car transporting farmers on the eastern outskirts of the city of Atarib, located west of Aleppo.