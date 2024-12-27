New Damascus Governor: “Our Issue Is Not with Israel, and We Understand Its Concerns”

The U.S. public radio station NPR reported remarks by the new Damascus Governor, Maher Marwan, indicating that the new Syrian government seeks to foster friendly relations between Israel and Syria.

Marwan stated, “It is understandable for Israel to feel uneasy when a new Syrian government takes power due to certain factions. This is why they advanced a little and bombed a little.”

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Israel has struck strategic military facilities in Syria and seized parts of the Golan Heights, raising fears of annexation.

“No Fear Toward Israel”

In an interview with NPR, Marwan described this concern as “natural.” Speaking as a representative of Damascus and reflecting the political stance of the new Syrian administration under General Commander Ahmed al-Sharaa and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he emphasized, “We have no fear toward Israel, and our issue is not with Israel.”

He added, “We do not wish to engage in anything that threatens the security of Israel or any other country.”

Alignment with the New Government’s Policies

According to NPR, Marwan made no reference to the Palestinians or the war in Gaza, aligning with the broader stance of the new Syrian government. Al-Sharaa had previously expressed a desire to avoid conflict with Israel.

Marwan went further, calling on the United States to facilitate better relations with Israel. “There are people who want coexistence. They want peace. They don’t want conflicts. We want peace, and we cannot be enemies of Israel or anyone else,” he said.

Reports of U.S. Mediation

The radio station also noted Israeli media reports suggesting that the U.S. had encouraged Israel to engage with “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” (HTS). However, Israel reportedly hesitated.

An American official told NPR that the U.S. had relayed messages from HTS but had not urged either country in any particular direction.

Celebrations and Political Shifts

These statements come amid continued celebrations in Syria and among its diaspora following the fall of Assad’s regime, marking a significant shift in the region’s dynamics.

Notes from the Observer

The political bureau of the new Syrian authorities told the Lebanese channel LBCI that the statement by Maher Marwan “does not necessarily” represent the views of the government, which are “only expressed by Ahmad al-Sharaa or Foreign minister Assaad Chibani”.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.