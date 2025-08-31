Negotiations Intensify Between Syrian Transitional Government and Kurdish-Led Administration Amid Calls for Deeper Integration

Efforts to bridge divisions in post-conflict Syria gained momentum this week as representatives from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) entered high-level talks with the transitional authority in Damascus. Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the AANES foreign relations department, met with Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani, signalling potential progress in negotiations aimed at political and military integration. However, stark differences in demands underscore the enduring challenges, with Kurdish leaders advocating for substantial participation in national institutions, while Damascus favours a more incremental approach.

The meeting, held on Thursday 28 August, follows a foundational agreement signed on 10 March between Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa. That accord established joint committees to address security, administrative and service-related matters, but its implementation has stalled amid disagreements over Syria’s constitutional declaration, parliamentary elections and the formation of a new national army.

Sources familiar with the talks, speaking to Al-Hal Net, described the atmosphere as positive, marking a shift from recent tensions. Shibani is reported to have expressed openness to including representatives from northern and eastern Syria in the upcoming session of the People’s Council, the Syrian parliament. This marks a rare official nod towards direct political integration for the AANES, albeit likely limited in scope. “This could be a threshold for moving from crisis to a political horizon that achieves pluralism and partnership,” one source observed, while noting the need for caution given Damascus’s emphasis on centralisation and phased integration.

Ahmed’s delegation, however, raised the stakes, demanding AANES representation within sovereign ministries—though specific posts were not disclosed—and revisions to the constitutional declaration to ensure meaningful inclusion. These calls reflect a broader push for genuine partnership rather than symbolic participation, amid concerns that incremental steps could marginalise Kurdish influence within a centralised system.

Sihanouk Dibo, AANES representative to Gulf states, reinforced this position in comments to Al-Hal Net, affirming the resilience of the March agreement and attributing its durability to the AANES’s commitment to dialogue and responsible governance. “Disputes in Syria can only be resolved through negotiation, based on achieving the required change to lead Syria to safety,” Dibo said. He criticised elements within the transitional authority for treating the talks as a formality and highlighted external pressures—particularly from Turkey—which he accused of imposing its agenda and exaggerating threats.

Dibo also lamented the inadequacy of international efforts, suggesting that while interventions by Washington and Paris have been constructive, they fall short of securing a comprehensive deal that aligns with Syrian aspirations. Regional dynamics—such as Arab engagement with Damascus, Turkish scrutiny and the broader Russo-American rivalry—further complicate matters, acting both as leverage and pressure points for potential convergence.

On the military front, Sipan Hamo, a member of the SDF’s general command, outlined the group’s conditions for integration in remarks to the local Hawar News Agency. Hamo called for a “democratic merger” rooted in principles of democracy and women’s freedom, proposing the creation of a joint military council as a first step towards rebuilding a national army representative of all Syrians.

“The army embodies the political system, so any effective integration requires first establishing clear political foundations that express the people’s will,” Hamo stated. He highlighted the SDF’s proven capability in combating ISIS and administering vast regions, positioning it as a crucial player in efforts to reform Syria’s military, long dominated by centralist rule.

Hamo criticised Damascus for its apparent lack of political will, citing failed dialogue attempts and the exclusion of northeastern regions from electoral processes as evidence of an outdated approach. He urged Western powers to uphold their principles of freedom and justice consistently, and called on Turkey to cease treating Kurds as a security threat. “Peace and stability in Syria will also be the foundation for Turkey’s security,” he said, warning that integration based on subjugation would only perpetuate crises, including recent massacres in coastal and Suweida regions.

By contrast, Hamo argued that a democratic model would foster coexistence and national protection, laying the groundwork for a unified democratic state free from persistent conflict.

These developments unfold amid continued international efforts to resolve Syria’s protracted crisis, with negotiations potentially leading to a lasting political framework—or, alternatively, stalling as a tactical manoeuvre. As both sides engage in these delicate talks, the eventual outcome could reshape Syria’s governance, balancing central authority with regional autonomy in the pursuit of enduring stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.






