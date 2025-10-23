Minister Kabawat Discusses Support for Syria’s Transitional Phase and Stronger European Ties in Brussels

Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labour, Hind Kabawat, met senior European Union officials in Brussels to discuss developments in Syria and ways to support the country’s transitional phase, ensuring a gradual and practical path towards stability and development.

Advancing the Transitional Phase

During her participation in a session of the European Political and Security Committee on Wednesday, Kabawat presented the Syrian government’s vision for the transitional period and outlined mechanisms to advance recovery programmes and institutional rebuilding, according to statements released by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour.

Strengthening Syrian–European Cooperation

The minister held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the visit. In her bilateral talks with Belén Martínez Carbonell, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, discussions centred on enhancing cooperation and coordinating joint efforts on priority areas of social development and reconstruction.

Kabawat also met with Rosemarie Gillet, Deputy Director-General for the Middle East and North Africa at the European Commission, where they discussed supporting early recovery programmes and empowering Syria’s most vulnerable groups.

In a separate session with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Kaja Kallas, the talks focused on advancing human rights, strengthening civil society, and promoting women’s empowerment in the next phase of Syria’s transition.

The EU Delegation to Syria commented on the visit in a post on X, stating:

“Proud to host Syrian Minister of Social Affairs Hind Kabawat in Brussels, discussing Syria’s progress with the Political and Security Committee. Europe’s support is essential for an inclusive and viable future for Syria.”

An Expanding Diplomatic Track

Kabawat’s visit to Brussels comes as part of an increasingly active diplomatic effort to reinforce the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour’s engagement with international partners and establish coordination mechanisms with UN and European institutions involved in Syrian affairs.

In late September, the minister participated in a high-level dialogue on gender equality and women’s economic empowerment during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, alongside leading UN officials and representatives of global organisations.

While in New York, she also met UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, with discussions focusing on the situation of displaced persons within Syria and refugees abroad. The two sides explored ways to enhance humanitarian assistance and improve conditions for safe and voluntary returns.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.