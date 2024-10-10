Mezzeh Neighborhood in Damascus: In the Crosshairs of Israeli Strikes

The Damascus neighbourhood of Mezzeh has become a focal point in the Syrian conflict this year, particularly due to repeated Israeli strikes targeting individuals associated with Lebanese Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who have used the area as a residence in the past. The most recent Israeli attacks occurred on Tuesday, hitting a building near Sheikh Saad and resulting in the deaths of six civilians and two members of Hezbollah, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Located west of the Syrian capital, Mezzeh encompasses several neighbourhoods, including Eastern Villas, Western Villas, Sheikh Saad, and Mezzeh 86, which is among the poorer areas. Once part of the western Ghouta region, Mezzeh saw significant urban development in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the capital’s most prominent areas. The neighbourhood is home to numerous embassies, including the Iranian embassy, situated along the well-known Mezzeh highway.

In early April, the Iranian embassy was targeted by Israeli forces, leading to the destruction of an adjacent building and the deaths of several Iranian military advisers, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi. Earlier this year, Israeli strikes also resulted in the deaths of four senior Iranian officers in a residential building associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Mezzeh.

This month alone, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported multiple strikes on Mezzeh, believed to be targeting Hezbollah and IRGC leaders. Notably, an attack at the beginning of the month killed several individuals, including the son-in-law of Hassan Nasrallah, a prominent Hezbollah figure, and another individual affiliated with Iranian militias.

Historically, the Mezzeh neighbourhood, particularly the Western and Eastern Villas, has been among the most upscale areas in Damascus. However, since 2011, it has transformed into a heavily militarized zone, housing regime military personnel and leadership from Hezbollah and the IRGC.

On the western edge of Mezzeh lies an airport of the same name, along with a notorious prison that has been the site of extensive torture and the deaths of thousands of Syrians during the conflict. Local sources indicate that the recent bombings have heightened fears among residents, particularly following the civilian casualties.

