Mekdad: Fighting Corruption & Eliminating Corrupt People at Forefront of Attention

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Faisal al-Mekdad emphasized that combating all forms of corruption and eliminating corrupt individuals is a top priority for the ministry’s leadership. He asserted that the ministry is committed to ensuring that a small group of deviants does not tarnish the noble and honourable image of Syrian diplomacy, which is dedicated to defending the supreme national interests and upholding the highest principles and values governing international relations and the foreign policies of the Syrian Arab Republic.

During a regular meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Minister Mekdad highlighted that this gathering occurs amid a comprehensive institutional reform and administrative development process in Syria, spearheaded by President Bashar al-Assad. This initiative aims to enhance government performance while combating corruption and bureaucracy.

Mekdad underscored the significance of institutional reform, particularly in the Foreign Ministry, an area to which President Assad is paying special attention. He noted that a comprehensive review of the ministry’s working methods and legislation is underway to improve performance and address the shortcomings accumulated over decades.

The minister acknowledged that the ministry has faced challenges, such as outdated competencies and a shortage of human resources, resulting in an imbalance in the diplomatic hierarchy and a scarcity of diplomats. To address this, competitions have been announced to appoint 75 new diplomats in stages.

Mekdad also stated that the ministry adopts a stringent approach to ensure that diplomats receiving high titles are genuinely deserving. This rigorous process is in place to guarantee that such titles are awarded solely based on merit.

On the issue of corruption, Mekdad pointed out that the ministry faces a significant challenge with the infiltration of administrative and financial corruption, particularly within the consular sector. He reiterated that the fight against corruption remains at the forefront of the ministry’s priorities to preserve the noble image of Syrian diplomacy.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.