Levant Front Calls for No Confidence Vote in Abdul Rahman Mustafa Government

The Levant Front, a faction of the Syrian National Army, announced a suspension of its cooperation with the Syrian Interim Government, demanding the Syrian National Coalition withdraw confidence from its president, Abdul Rahman Mustafa, and refer him to the judiciary.

This announcement followed a meeting held on Tuesday at Gaziantep Airport in southern Turkey, which brought together representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkish intelligence, the Syrian National Coalition, the Interim Government, the Negotiating Committee, the Tribes and Clans Council, and Syrian National Army leaders.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Levant Front described the meeting, sponsored by Turkey, as “positive,” emphasizing the mutual interest in supporting the Syrian revolution and strengthening ties between its various factions and Turkey. The statement, however, expressed surprise at what it called Mustafa’s “hostility,” accusing him of disparaging some revolutionary groups, including eastern factions, by accusing them of sabotage and terrorism. The Levant Front said Mustafa specifically targeted them with false political and criminal accusations, attempting to undermine their legitimacy in the eyes of Turkish officials.

The front also alleged that Mustafa characterized the revolutionary movement and the activism of elites as a conspiracy against his government, antagonizing Turkish officials and criticizing the peaceful protests in Azaz.

As a result, the Levant Front declared that Mustafa’s government had lost its legitimacy by turning against the revolution’s factions and people. It announced a freeze on cooperation with his government until a new, more representative administration is formed.

Finally, the Levant Front called on the Syrian opposition coalition to hold an emergency meeting to withdraw confidence from Mustafa’s government and refer him to the judiciary for accountability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.