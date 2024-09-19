Kurdish National Council Suspends Participation in the Syrian Opposition Coalition

The Kurdish National Council (KNC) has suspended its involvement with the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces (SOC) following reports of attacks by military groups affiliated with the Syrian National Army (SNA) on Kurdish civilians in Afrin, northern Aleppo.

Faisal Youssef, spokesperson for the KNC in Syria, confirmed to the North Press Agency on Thursday, September 19, that the Council decided to halt its participation in the Coalition’s meetings. This decision was made in response to ongoing violations in Afrin, where Kurdish civilians have reportedly been targeted.

A source from the KNC, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of media authorization, told *Enab Baladi* that the Council formally notified the SOC of its decision to suspend participation, attaching specific demands for the Coalition to address.

In a letter sent to the SOC, the KNC stated, “We, the representatives of the Kurdish National Council, demand the immediate removal of the representative of the al-Amshat faction from the General Authority of the Coalition. This faction has committed egregious violations against Kurdish civilians in the Sheikh Al-Hadid and Ma’batli districts, including the most recent incident in the village of Kakhra. The representative’s behavior on the Coalition’s platforms is unacceptable. Until these violations cease, we will not attend further meetings.”

The KNC had not initially intended to publicize its demands, according to the source. However, the SOC’s decision to leak details of the dispute to the media prompted the Council to clarify its position.

Conflicting Reports on Afrin Incident

Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the situation in the village of Kakhra, located in Afrin’s Ma’batli district. While some reports allege that members of the Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade, also known as al-Amshat, attacked Kurdish civilians during a protest, others describe the incident as a local dispute that escalated and was later resolved by the military.

Local activists reported on September 15 that Mrs. Nazla Tola was killed and others injured after al-Amshat members allegedly attacked demonstrators protesting taxes imposed on olive trees. Activists claim that the village was subsequently besieged following the violence. However, a video surfaced later denying that anyone had been killed.

Muhammad al-Daghim, general administrator of the Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade, refuted the allegations, telling *Enab Baladi* that the situation arose from a conflict between two families, one Kurdish and one displaced. He emphasized that the Brigade intervened to mediate and resolve the matter peacefully.

The SOC issued a statement the day after the incident, condemning the events in Kakhra and stating that an investigation is ongoing to determine the full details of the unfortunate incident.

Broader Concerns in Afrin

The Syrian Islamic Council also weighed in, condemning the injustices suffered by residents in Afrin. It highlighted the beating of women, the imposition of illegal taxes on olive trees, theft, and the occupation of homes by certain factions as violations of Sharia.

In a separate statement, the KNC accused the al-Amshat faction of kidnapping residents of Kakhra and demanding ransom for their release.

