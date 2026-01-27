Kurdish National Council in Damascus… An Anticipated Meeting with President Sharaa to Discuss De-escalation in Eastern Syria

The Kurdish National Council is preparing to meet Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in the coming days in Damascus, according to a senior Kurdish source who confirmed the information to Syria TV.

The source explained that the meeting comes “amid a complex security and political environment in northeastern Syria,” following an official invitation issued by the office of Foreign Minister Assad Al-Shibani.

According to the source, the meeting will include President Sharaa, the Foreign Minister, and members of the Council’s Presidential Body. The source stressed that no political figures from outside the Council, nor any representatives of the Democratic Union Party, will attend.

The source added that “the Council welcomed the invitation and expressed support for dialogue with the Syrian government, with the aim of reducing tensions in Hasakah and Ain al-Arab (Kobani), resolving disputes away from military confrontation, protecting civilians, and preserving civil peace in the region.”

The Council continues to coordinate with the Syrian government to finalise arrangements and set a date for the meeting. The delegation is expected to travel tomorrow to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq before heading to Damascus.

