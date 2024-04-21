Killing of Abu Abdullah Agha in Lattakia: Syrian Army Targets Most Fronts

The Syrian Army conducted precise strikes targeting the positions and movements of armed factions in the southern Idleb and northern Lattakia regions. According to a source from Athr Press, Syrian army drones targeted a vehicle belonging to militants in the Kabani mountains area of Lattakia countryside, resulting in the death of three gunmen, including the leader Muhammad Khattab al-Agha, also known as Abu Abdullah.

Local sources in Idleb reported that Abu Abdullah Agha was transferred to a hospital in Jisr al-Shoghour after sustaining serious injuries and was declared dead on Sunday morning.

Abu Abdullah assumed command of the Othman bin Affan brigade of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS-Jabhat al-Nusra and its allies) in 2020. Prior to leading this brigade, he was associated with the 1st Marine Battalion before joining HTS in late 2020.

In the southern Idleb countryside, the Syrian army monitored militant movements in the Afs area and targeted them with heavy machine guns, resulting in the death of two militants and injuries to others.

Syrian army artillery also targeted five headquarters of Ansar al-Tawhid and Hurras ad-Din militants in Kansafra, Safuhun, al-Bara, and al-Fatira in Jabal al-Zawiya, south of Idleb.

These actions were accompanied by an announcement from the Syrian Defense Ministry regarding the downing of affiliated aircraft in Aleppo and targeting militant headquarters in Deir-ez-Zor. The Syrian Defense stated on Facebook, “In response to the repeated attacks of armed terrorist organizations on our military points, villages, and safe towns, units of our armed forces, in cooperation with friendly Russian forces, carried out several precise qualitative operations by warplanes, drones, and artillery, targeting terrorists’ headquarters, positions, and vehicles, resulting in their complete destruction and the death of dozens of them, including ISIS leaders.”

The statement added, “A unit of our forces operating towards the countryside of Aleppo was able to shoot down and destroy a number of terrorist aircraft and prevent them from achieving their goals.”

In rural Daraa, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that “a terrorist group attempting to attack a military checkpoint in rural Daraa was confronted, resulting in the death and injury of its members and the confiscation of their weapons.”

These actions followed incidents on various fronts. In the countryside of Aleppo, armed factions recently targeted the towns of Nubl and Zahra with missiles and drones. In Deir-ez-Zor, ISIS cells have launched continuous attacks on civilians, while the Daraa governorate has witnessed security incidents related to explosive device detonations and other attacks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.