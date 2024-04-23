Initiative in Southern Syria to Implement UN Resolution 2254

A cohort of young individuals and activists from southern Syria have launched the “Houran Youth” initiative, aiming to amplify the significance of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 on Syria (2015).

This resolution underscores the Syrian people’s prerogative in determining the nation’s future, advocating for the establishment of a transitional government and the conduct of United Nations-supervised elections, while urgently demanding an immediate halt to all attacks on civilians.

The youthful visionaries perceive the execution of this resolution as imperative, viewing it as the sole beacon of hope to quell the armed conflict ravaging the nation and safeguard the remaining infrastructure vital for Syria’s resurgence.

The initiative’s inception owes much to the concerted endeavours of numerous young minds and impassioned activists hailing from the governorates of Daraa and Suweida, all striving towards a conclusive remedy to the country’s enduring plight wrought by war.

Central to the resolution are several pivotal clauses, notably the formation of an inclusive governing body representing all sects, the facilitation of a political transition under UN auspices, the formulation of a new constitution, an immediate ceasefire, and unfettered access for humanitarian aid to reach those in dire need.

Nevertheless, formidable hurdles confront the realization of these objectives, chief among them being the failure of conflicting factions to uphold the permanent ceasefire, the protracted delay in forming the Syrian transitional body, the unresolved fate of President Bashar al-Assad, external interventions by foreign powers exacerbating the political settlement process, and the dearth of financial resources and international backing necessary for implementing the resolution and fostering a political accord in the nation.

The initiative’s director elucidated that the unprecedented coordination among activists from Daraa and Suweida governorates heralds a watershed moment since the onset of the Syrian revolution in March 2011, underscoring its enduring significance in fostering collaborative synergy and knowledge exchange.

The architects of the initiative aspire to heighten public awareness regarding the resolution through their multifaceted endeavours, nurturing grassroots support for its cause, and fervently advocating for its enforcement as a pivotal stride towards democratic governance, affording all Syrians the opportunity to partake in decisions shaping their nation’s destiny.

Additionally, the youth protagonists of the initiative aspire to elevate the level of coordination among southern Syrian governorates initially, with future plans to expand their outreach to other regions, thereby intensifying pressure on the Syrian regime.

