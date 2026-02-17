After Its Conference Was Barred in Damascus, the Feminist Movement Calls for a Constitution Enshrining Citizenship and Justice

The Syrian Political Feminist Movement issued its final statement on Monday following the conclusion of its seventh conference, held in Beirut after authorities declined to grant permission for it to convene in Damascus. The movement called for “a constitution that enshrines citizenship and justice, and a clear national founding process.”

The conference, held between February 14 and 16, 2026, took place amid public debate over the government’s refusal to authorize the gathering inside Syria.

From Damascus to Beirut: A Message Directed Inward

Maznah Dreid, a member of the Syrian Political Feminist Movement, told the UN Security Council in New York on Friday that the movement was forced to relocate its seventh general conference to Beirut after failing to obtain official approval in Damascus. She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not grant the required authorization.

Dreid noted that the rejection came in the absence of a legal framework regulating political parties, asking:

“How can comprehensive political laws be formed if those who advocate for them cannot even meet?”

In its final statement, the movement said it had submitted all necessary requests but received no approval, describing this as a denial of its right to engage in political activity inside its own country.

The movement stressed that the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, created a historic opportunity to build a state grounded in equal citizenship and the rule of law. However, it warned that the subsequent phase has revealed obstacles hindering the desired transition.

The statement called for launching a comprehensive national founding conference that includes political and civil forces and genuinely represents Syria’s diverse components. Such a conference, it said, must produce binding outcomes that translate into a clear constitutional and legislative path.

The movement also urged the drafting of a constitution that recognizes and protects Syrian diversity, guarantees equality and equal opportunity, and makes competence — not quotas or allegiances — the basis for assuming public responsibility.

It emphasized the need to build a national, non-ideological military and security institution committed to human rights and subject to legal accountability, warning that cosmetic reforms without transparency or enforcement mechanisms will not gain public trust.

Transitional Justice and Women’s Representation

The movement noted that the Transitional Justice Commission has yet to begin its work. It called for ensuring the commission’s independence, granting it the necessary powers and resources, and adopting a comprehensive approach that includes truth-seeking, accountability, reparations, institutional reform, and protection for witnesses and survivors.

It also called for a broad national dialogue that promotes acceptance of the other and confronts hate speech through safe spaces for discussion and mutual recognition — ultimately leading to a new social contract and a participatory political phase.

The movement stressed that Syrian women have been among the groups most affected by exclusion, and that ensuring their effective participation in decision-making is essential for building a stable and just state.

The conference also adopted a position paper on the current political situation and reviewed its annual report, including the outcomes of a feminist dialogue involving 14 political and civil actors on civil peace, the political process, transitional justice, and reconstruction.

Criticism of the Ban

The decision to bar the conference in Damascus drew criticism from Syrian human rights activists. Lawyer and rights defender Michel Shammas said the ban sends a “negative message that Syria does not need today.” He argued that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ involvement in an internal political and cultural matter “falls outside its natural jurisdiction.”

Shammas warned that such measures raise questions about institutional priorities and risk undermining confidence in the transition process.

He added:

“This behavior reminds us of the practices of the defunct Ba’ath Party’s regional leadership when it considered itself the guardian of society in all its details.”

He stressed that Syria today needs steps that build trust, not decisions that restrict civil society or portray the state as fearful of independent discussion and organization.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.