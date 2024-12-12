Granting Assad Humanitarian Asylum Violates the Law

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has affirmed that deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is not entitled to humanitarian asylum due to his involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a report released today, Wednesday, the network stated that granting Assad and his family asylum in Russia “for humanitarian reasons” contradicts the 1951 Refugee Convention, which excludes individuals accused of major crimes, such as war crimes, crimes against peace, or severe non-political crimes, from protection.

The network highlighted that Assad is accused of killing over 202,000 civilians, including 15,000 who died under torture, in addition to forcibly disappearing 96,000 civilians and displacing nearly 13 million Syrians.

He has also been accused of using chemical weapons and committing widespread violations against the Syrian people.

Article 1 of the Refugee Convention explicitly excludes individuals involved in serious crimes from the right to asylum. In such cases, countries may offer temporary or limited forms of protection without granting full refugee status.

This provision aims to ensure that perpetrators of major crimes do not escape justice while balancing the protection of refugees with the integrity of asylum systems and justice for victims.

The network emphasized that if Russia decides to extradite Assad to Syria, the Syrian authorities must ensure a fair trial for him and provide protection from torture and cruel treatment, in accordance with international standards.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.