U.S. Targets Syrian Businessman Fawaz Akhras for Support to Assad Regime

In a move underscoring its commitment to addressing human rights abuses, the United States Treasury Department announced sanctions against Fawaz Akhras, father-in-law of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, for his role in supporting the Assad regime. This action, part of a broader effort to mark International Human Rights Day, highlights the U.S.’s continued focus on accountability for perpetrators and enablers of abuses worldwide.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Akhras under Executive Order 13894, citing his material assistance to Bashar al-Assad in financial matters, sanctions evasion, and efforts to secure international political engagement. The designation builds on longstanding allegations against the Assad regime for its widespread human rights abuses, including torture, enforced disappearances, and the targeting of political dissidents.

Human rights violations

“Fawaz Akhras has played a key role in facilitating financial and political support for Bashar al-Assad, enabling the regime to sustain its oppressive grip on Syria,” stated Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. “This designation reflects our determination to disrupt networks that enable human rights violations and undermine efforts for peace and accountability in Syria.”

The U.S. has previously sanctioned Bashar al-Assad under multiple executive orders for his role in the Syrian government’s human rights abuses and obstruction of political solutions to the conflict. The regime has faced widespread criticism for atrocities, including the systematic use of torture in detention facilities, extrajudicial killings, and the suppression of humanitarian access to opposition-held areas.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests of Fawaz Akhras within the U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. individuals and entities are prohibited from engaging in transactions with him. This move extends to any entities owned 50% or more by Akhras. Non-compliance with these sanctions could expose individuals and organizations to penalties.

The designation against Akhras comes amid a broader push by OFAC in 2024 to sanction over 100 individuals and entities involved in human rights abuses globally, from forced labor to gender-based violence. The United States aims to use sanctions as a tool to bring about behavioural change and to highlight the financial networks sustaining oppressive regimes.

This latest action sends a clear signal of the U.S.’s resolve to hold accountable those who aid and abet human rights violations, particularly in conflict zones like Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.