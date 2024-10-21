Explosion Kills One in Central Damascus

A deadly explosion struck the Mezzeh neighbourhood of Damascus on Monday evening, killing one individual in a car blast. Videos and photos shared by activists on social media captured the aftermath, showing flames engulfing the vehicle.

According to a local source speaking to +963, the explosion occurred at the entrance of the al-Sharqiya roundabout near the Golden Mazzeh Hotel, resulting in the death of the person inside the car. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Mezzeh, a district known for its governmental and diplomatic presence, including the Iranian embassy, has frequently been the target of Israeli airstrikes. Figures associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Lebanese Hezbollah are often the focus of these attacks.

Earlier this month, on October 8, an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in the same area, killing four and wounding 15. Israeli media reported that the operation in Mezzeh was deemed a success, though details regarding the target were not disclosed.

