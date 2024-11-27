Dozens Killed, Prisoners Taken as Opposition Factions Advance in Northwestern Syria

Dozens of government forces and opposition fighters have been killed in the ongoing clashes that have been intensifying since Wednesday morning in Aleppo governorate, northern Syria. The “Military Operations Department,” which includes Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and several other factions, announced that they had taken control of several villages and towns, as well as the strategic 46th Regiment in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The opposition factions captured the following areas: Sheikh Aqeel, Palau, Hirdrakel, Qubtan al-Jabal, Salloum, Jamiat al-Maari, al-Qasimiyah, Kafr Basin, Hoor, Anjara, Ajel, Talat al-Dabaa, Maamal al-Zaatari, Urum al-Sughra, Uwayjel, and the 46th Regiment area in the western Aleppo countryside.

A military source from the opposition factions told the +963 Media that ten opposition fighters were killed in the clashes, while more than 35 government soldiers, including officers, were killed, along with the families of six others.

According to a local source, government missile strikes targeted displaced people’s camps in Mount Sarmada, as well as towns like Sarmin, Neirab, and Qaminas, and the industrial zone in Idlib city. A child was killed, and four others, including a woman, were wounded.

In addition, Russian warplanes launched multiple airstrikes on Darat Azza, Kafr Taal, and Taqad. At the same time, government forces fired rocket launchers at the cities of Atarib and al-Abzmo in the western Aleppo countryside. There was also mutual artillery and missile shelling along the eastern axis of the Idlib countryside, which included the villages of Maarat Alia, Neirab, Ephes, the outskirts of Binnish, and Taftanaz.

The opposition factions and HTS announced the commencement of a large-scale military operation on Wednesday morning against government forces in the Aleppo countryside, specifically targeting positions held by government forces and pro-Iranian factions in the areas of Sheikh Aqeel, Qubtan al-Jabal, and the 46th Regiment. Fierce clashes and heavy shelling have been reported in these areas.

Russian and Syrian government airstrikes have intensified, targeting several locations in the Aleppo and Idlib countrysides, including Atarib, Darat Azza, Idlib city, and Taftanaz.

The western Aleppo countryside, including Atarib, Darat Azza, al-Abzmo, Termanin, Taqad, Al-Sahara, Kafr Nouran, and Rehab, has seen a large displacement of civilians towards the northern Idlib towns of Atmeh and Sarmada, as well as Afrin in the northwest of Aleppo.

Results So Far:

The Military Operations Department claimed significant victories in the western Aleppo countryside, stating that they liberated large areas and expelled regime forces. They emphasized that the operation dubbed the “Deterring Aggression” operation, was carried out by local fighters with no international support. The goal of the operation, according to the statement, is to eliminate the threat posed by Iranian militias and facilitate the return of displaced people to their homes.

The opposition forces managed to capture the strategic 46th Regiment and several key towns and villages, including Sheikh Aqeel, Bala, Hirdrakel, Qubtan al-Jabal, Salloum, Jamiat al-Maari, al-Qasimiya, Hoor, Anjara, Ajel, Orm al-Sughra, Jamiat Abu Amsha, and al-Hota.

During the battles, opposition forces reportedly neutralized several artillery and drone launchers targeting liberated areas. Additionally, five government soldiers were captured on the 46th Regiment front, while opposition forces seized military equipment, including a tank and BMB vehicle in Hoor, a Kornet missile depot and tank in al-Hota, and three tanks, a BMB vehicle, and a 23-caliber cannon in the village of Ajel.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.